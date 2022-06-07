...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Recent rains and mountain snowmelt have resulted in rises
along the Yakima River. This has resulted in minor flooding in
some areas along the river.
* WHERE...A small portion of Kittitas County northwest of Cle Elum.
Specifically the Elk Meadows subdivision along the Yakima River.
* WHEN...Until 145 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 144 PM PDT, the public reported flooding in the advisory
area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the Elk Meadows subdivision and otherwise rural areas of
Northwestern Kittitas County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
Letter: Weapons of war should not be in hands of civilians
I was initially shocked by the recent Daily Record headline about the May 24 Uvalde, Texas school shooting. “Children Slaughtered”, it screamed. Shocked, yes, but also resignedn… to the fact that mass shootings in schools and elsewhere are now commonplace. Then I realized this headline was appropriately shocking, as editor Michael Gallagher explained later in the week in his column about the decision to portray the lead story in this way.
We need to be shocked and jolted to finally change things in America. I am not a hunter but I respect people’s desire and right to be responsible gun owners. But weapons of war i.e., semi-automatic weapons, should not be in the hands of civilians. These weapons are specifically designed to kill many humans rapidly; they make it easy to mow down a classroom of children in seconds. Until some changes are made nationwide in terms of background checks and restricting semi-automatic weapon sales, we will lose more and more innocent people. Please think of the children—how many more need to be killed in this horrific way for us to change things?
There are things we can do — email or call your senator or Congress member (info easily found on-line) about common sense legislation such as background checks and restricting access to semi-automatic weapons. Consider supporting organizations such as Sandy Hook Promise and Moms Demand Action which are doing good work around the issue of gun violence.
What are we willing to do to save innocent people- including our children?