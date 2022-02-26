We know that we can still get COVID even if we have some immunity though our chances of hospitalization and death are less. If we can still get it, it stands to reason that we can still spread it, maybe without even having symptoms.
I personally have immunity, so I feel I probably won’t die if I get it again. So you see, it isn’t for myself that I wear a mask regardless of mandates. I wear it for those at high risk due to lacking immunity, those who are at high risk because of comorbidities even if they have immunity, for those who have health issues that will get sidelined due to hospitals being forced into triage mode from too many COVID cases filling beds, for the health care workers, and to save our precious pooled insurance money.
It is proven that the more who wear masks the more it decreases the amount of virus we are all exposed to. This slows the spread of the disease, giving our hospitals a little breathing room.
While it is good to gain immunity if you can survive the experience, to do so by promoting the quick spread of the disease causes our hospitals to fill and strain the health care system. This is not only sad for those suffering and worse losing the battle, but causes people with tumors to have to wait months to have surgery during which time metastasis can occur and some with broken bones have had to wait days. How many stories do you know of where treatment had to be deferred due to no vacancies at the hospitals? I know of some.
I understand that masks can be uncomfortable. Can we put some good old American ingenuity at work to fix this? I think the KN95 mask is more comfortable because it stands out from my face so I can inhale without obstruction. If elastic around the ears is uncomfortable or interferes with hearing aids or glasses, can we modify the masks so they hook behind the head? Will a little lemon or lavender essential oil to the mask make it a more pleasant experience? You can find hacks to keep glasses from fogging up on the internet.
There is another more virulent Omicron substrain, BA.2, that is here and cases are roughly doubling weekly. Do you agree continuing wearing masks indoors in public makes sense?