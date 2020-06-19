OK, so this has gotten ridiculous. Many of you choose not to wear a mask during this pandemic. Apparently this act is one part whimper of independence, one part bird-flip to science, and one part show of solidarity with that buffoon in the White House. I know it’s a lost cause trying to convince you that Trump is the most unfit-to-serve person to ever hold the office. If his daily antics haven’t already put that in clear focus for you then nothing I can write here ever will.
I suppose your refusal to consider data is at the heart of your contempt for science. I get that science can be frustrating because it often yields ambiguous results. The science here is clear, however. Masks reduce the transmission of this virus. Even if the science were cloudy, it’s only a mask, for crying out loud! We’re not asking you to lop off an ear or stop driving your SUV. We’re asking you to cover your nose and mouth! You folks should love masks, as we liberals talk less while wearing one. If your goal is to hurt some scientist’s feelings, instead of parading your naked face around town, just print up a “Science sucks” T-shirt.
As for your independence, your right to swing your fist ends at the tip of my nose. There are people in my life who I love very much, some of whom, not many, are conservatives, who would most certainly die if they are exposed to this virus. Your petty display of independence threatens lives that are not your own. There has never been a time in our history when endangering the lives of others was constitutionally protected behavior. To put others at risk is bad under any circumstances. To do so for such a trivial matter is reprehensible. This isn’t a partisan issue; don’t make it one. It is a very small ask. Grow up. Wear a mask.