We the People of the Divided States, in Order to form an imperfect Union, establish injustice, insure domestic hostility, provide that nobody utilizes common sense, promote inaccessible healthcare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to … nobody, do ordain and establish the Constitution for the Divided States of Embarrassment.
All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the Divided States which will consist of self-serving pricks who are terrified to be challenged in their beliefs and will most certainly not come together for the American people when needed. Except for on very rare occasions which will quickly be overshadowed by reverting to business as usual. They will be known as The Senate and House of Representatives.
The Executive Power shall be vested in an old white man regardless of how ill-equipped, uninspiring, unintelligent, divisive, and crude they may be – this individual will be known as the President of the Divided States. He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years, and, together with the Vice-President chosen for the same Term, be elected, as follows:
The idiot with the highest number of votes becomes El Presidente. The idiot with the second highest number of votes becomes Vice Presidente.
El Presidente gets to do whatever he wants with the lives of self-sacrificing, noble, individuals as Commander in Chief and also holds the power to pardon all of his crooked friends.
The Judicial Power of the Divided States shall be vested in one stacked Court, and in such inferior Courts that Congress orders. The Judges, shall hold their Offices during good Behavior, never give up their power and have all progress made in their career completely contradicted by their supposedly “apolitical” replacement whenever they die. This will ensure that the DSE never make forward progress and that people continue to be wrapped up in issues that impact a finite number of individuals.
All states are supposed to acknowledge and accept the laws passed by all other states.
This country is a joke, as well as the citizens who comprise its population.
