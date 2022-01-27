What a dive into school district levy numbers reveals
To the Editor:
In her letter of Jan 22, Pat Fischer asks that we take a dive into the school levy numbers. That is just what I did.
Pat’s letter seems to suggest that our taxes will increase if these levies pass. In fact, the levy rate will actually go down. The new levies will cost us about 20-30 cents per $1,000 less than the ones they are replacing. We will, of course, still be paying off the construction bond which voters approved in 2018, but that has nothing to do with the Replacement Educational Programs and Operation (REP&O) Levy.
Pat correctly points out that the Ellensburg School District has received federal COVID relief funds, but then uses that fact as an argument to vote down the levies. It is important to understand that the relief funds are not ongoing and were designed to assist with pandemic-related funding needs. These expenses included Chromebooks for students, tutors and delivered student meals. These emergency funds are largely gone. The Instructional Technical Improvements levy will pay for six years’ worth of modernization and remodeling of school facilities and was not paid in full by COVID money.
Pat also asserts that we are funding $100,000 salaries for teachers in the district – and to “Look it up!” I did that. Oops! The average ESD teacher salary is $72,000. The current starting salary is $48,266. A few teachers with higher degrees, many years of experience and continuing education receive salaries approaching $100,000. Isn’t that the kind of person we want teaching our children?
We need to understand that the REP&O levy pays for programs and positions that are not covered by the state. These include: Boys and girls sports, including football, basketball, baseball, track plus coaching; drug prevention programs; nurses; counselors; band; orchestra and choir.
The fact that Pat’s property taxes have gone up means the value of her property has increased. I suspect this would be good news if she wants to sell her home some day.
My wife and I attended grades K through 12 in the Ellensburg public schools, as did our two sons and now two of our grandchildren. Excellent schools add immensely to the quality of life in this community, and we are grateful for the citizens who supported us by voting “yes” on decades worth of school levies.