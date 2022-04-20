Dilemma: The Bible instructs Christian believers to warn people of behavior that might be detrimental to their eternal well-being, and to witness the Gospel of Jesus Christ to them for the salvation of their souls.
The idea of being a watchman is carried over from Ezekiel 3:17-21 in the Old Testament to 1 Corinthians 5:9-11 in the New Testament.
In any case it is the responsibility of the Christian to speak up and inform both his Christian brother in the one instance, and the unbeliever in the other. The idea of political correctness makes this difficult. Many times a person may miss an opportunity of hearing the truth that might change their lives because someone hesitated to speak up due to political correctness.
In today’s society a person could be sued, fired from his job or expelled from school just for trying to obey his Lord and witnessing to someone in need of hearing the truth. This should not be. The idea is not to judge the person, but to give them the opportunity to repent their sin and escape judgment. Jesus did not go to the cross so that we could sin. He went to the cross so that we could overcome sin.
There are many scriptures that relate to sins that will keep people out of the Kingdom of Heaven such as Romans 1:18-32 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10. But then 1Cor 6:11 is the good news. After mentioning all the above Paul says, “And such were some of you but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus and by the Spirit of our God.
It is not difficult to be a mouthpiece of God if you quote God’s word out of the Bible. And the Bible does tell us to love our neighbors. Who really loves their neighbor? Is it the one who paves the way for them to be lost for eternity by not speaking up? Or is it the one who speaks up because they want to sinner to repent and accept Jesus as their Savior, enjoying life in communion with God for eternity.
Larry Cory is not mean spirited. He is merely trying to be a watchman on the wall. He is highly qualified to speak concerning the scriptures and we would do well to listen to what he has to say.