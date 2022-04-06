Part of being an adult is realizing that other people are very different from you and in a free society it is necessary to find ways to accommodate their thinking into your world. Unlike autocratic top-down forms of governance, ours is supposed to provide the guidance needed to govern fairly from the bottom up. When a nation as diverse as ours holds an election there will be a huge spectrum of opinions and views expressed and the outcomes of those elections will vary greatly from one election to another.
The only way a nation such as ours can survive and not descend into chaos or revert to a more authoritarian form of governance is for a majority to be willing to allow and respect the opinions of others. This means that, from time to time, people you don’t agree with will prevail in an election and therefore gain the right to have their views predominate for the period that election covers. If we aren’t adult enough to allow this to happen, conceding that “the other guys” won, and hope our views will prevail in the future, the experiment in democratic governance that is the United States will ultimately fail.
There have been many times when I have been disappointed with the outcomes of our elections. While I wished for different results from those elections, I never questioned the legitimacy of the outcomes and weathered the effects of the policies and programs they ushered in. As has always been the case, no election has proved to be an existential threat to the nation or me. In due time the majority has agreed with my perspective, our ship of state righted itself, and we collectively moved on.
Today we seem to be in a place where some of us find the views of those they don’t agree with to present a real threat to the country we all love. We need to grow up and realize that no one group can run the whole show for very long. This fact is a bulwark against giving any one group undue or unfair power.
The real threat to our democracy is the thinking that anyone who doesn’t agree with us is a Nazi, commie, anarchist, fascist, socialist, (choose your adjective) and therefore should be excluded from the national conversation. We can do better.