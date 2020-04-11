Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

Most of us are cognizant of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as a result of the grim daily reports of the spiraling number of sick and dying. Over 50,000 deaths to date globally. This hits close to home with 16,000 deaths in the U.S. Consequently we share a deep empathy for those who have lost family members.

By comparison over 400,000 people have been killed in the civil war in Syria. 800,000 were victims of the genocide in Rwanda. The urgent question remains. What will we have learned and how will we act regarding mans inhumanity to man in the post-pandemic era?

Lee Kaspari 

Ellensburg

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.