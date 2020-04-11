Most of us are cognizant of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as a result of the grim daily reports of the spiraling number of sick and dying. Over 50,000 deaths to date globally. This hits close to home with 16,000 deaths in the U.S. Consequently we share a deep empathy for those who have lost family members.
By comparison over 400,000 people have been killed in the civil war in Syria. 800,000 were victims of the genocide in Rwanda. The urgent question remains. What will we have learned and how will we act regarding mans inhumanity to man in the post-pandemic era?