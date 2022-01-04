Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I wish a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all the faithful “letters to the editor” people and to all those who submit rejoinders. What a year it has been!

Recently, much ado has been made about whether Jesus would have gotten “the vax,” and whether he would have self-quarantined and avoided group gatherings. These musings tend to lump Jesus, the Christ, into a category where he is maybe a step above Gandhi, MLK, or Mother Theresa; a great moral teacher and leader who shows people how to follow their consciences and live better lives as citizens.

Words are thrown around during the Christmas season … “Immanuel” is one of the truly important ones, followed by “Incarnation;” In short … “God among us,” and “God putting on Flesh”… respectively. Without understanding those, Jesus the Christ (God who put on flesh) has historically and is presently relegated to having been a great moral teacher. And, what great moral teacher would not get a vax, social distance, and self-quarantine… right?

The Book of Hebrews, chapter one verse three will adjust how we think about Jesus, however: “The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word. After he had provided purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty in heaven.”

With this in mind, asking whether God needs a vax, in heaven or on earth, is moot. Rather, God … Jesus, healed all who were sick and oppressed of the devil. So if you had Covid-19, Jesus would heal you. Rather than social distance, Jesus touched lepers and healed them … all against the Mosaic law … touching people with communicable diseases. The only quarantining Jesus did was to go and pray alone, only to return and mix again with the multitudes … teaching, touching, and healing.

Lastly, injecting something man made, a vax, into the blood of God in the Flesh, would have contaminated the perfect, eternal blood sacrifice which was destined to wash away the sins of any and all who ask. The question is not “Would Jesus have taken the vax,” rather, will you take God’s vax? Will you come to the risen savior, repent of living life only for yourself, and receive forgiveness and eternal life through faith in God’s answer: Jesus, your personal Lord and savior? God bless your decision.

Kent DaVault

Ellensburg

