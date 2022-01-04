Letter: What would Jesus do? Kent DaVault Jan 4, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:I wish a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all the faithful “letters to the editor” people and to all those who submit rejoinders. What a year it has been!Recently, much ado has been made about whether Jesus would have gotten “the vax,” and whether he would have self-quarantined and avoided group gatherings. These musings tend to lump Jesus, the Christ, into a category where he is maybe a step above Gandhi, MLK, or Mother Theresa; a great moral teacher and leader who shows people how to follow their consciences and live better lives as citizens. Words are thrown around during the Christmas season … “Immanuel” is one of the truly important ones, followed by “Incarnation;” In short … “God among us,” and “God putting on Flesh”… respectively. Without understanding those, Jesus the Christ (God who put on flesh) has historically and is presently relegated to having been a great moral teacher. And, what great moral teacher would not get a vax, social distance, and self-quarantine… right?The Book of Hebrews, chapter one verse three will adjust how we think about Jesus, however: “The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word. After he had provided purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty in heaven.” With this in mind, asking whether God needs a vax, in heaven or on earth, is moot. Rather, God … Jesus, healed all who were sick and oppressed of the devil. So if you had Covid-19, Jesus would heal you. Rather than social distance, Jesus touched lepers and healed them … all against the Mosaic law … touching people with communicable diseases. The only quarantining Jesus did was to go and pray alone, only to return and mix again with the multitudes … teaching, touching, and healing.Lastly, injecting something man made, a vax, into the blood of God in the Flesh, would have contaminated the perfect, eternal blood sacrifice which was destined to wash away the sins of any and all who ask. The question is not “Would Jesus have taken the vax,” rather, will you take God’s vax? Will you come to the risen savior, repent of living life only for yourself, and receive forgiveness and eternal life through faith in God’s answer: Jesus, your personal Lord and savior? God bless your decision.Kent DaVaultEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineDec. 29 blotterTOP 10 - No. 3 COVID-19 Outbreak and fallout at KSDCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleet Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter