When electing a president make a good hiring decision
In my career I hired dozens, if not hundreds of people. I have been thinking about the hiring process as we inaugurate a new President. Hiring is different from electing, but they share the goal of selecting the best person who will be successful in the job. In a Daily Record column last year, Anthony Stahelski pointed out that the only current requirements for President are age, citizenship and residency. That is not enough for me, and I hope not for you.
The information we rely on as we make voting decisions include documented and anecdotal evidence and personal testimony from the candidates. If I am still around to vote in the next Presidential election, here are some things I would like to know. What would be on your list?
What kind of a leader are they? Is there a crisis they have managed and how did it work out? How do people who have worked with them view as leaders and as managers? What is their experience and success in decision making and conflict resolution?
Are they intelligent and how do they learn? The job of a President requires understanding broad and complex issues. They must have the ability to read, listen, process, summarize and act on huge amounts of information.
What is their personal financial background? Are there any apparent conflicts of interest or other indicators of good or poor financial management?
Are they respectful, strong communicators who can calmly articulate information to a wide audience?
Do they think globally as well as locally? We are part of an interconnected world and technology, the economy and communication will keep us there.
Is there evidence of their compassion, humanity and empathy?
What evidence do we have about their physical, psychological, emotional, and social health and maturity? I once had a candidate for an executive position tell a dirty joke in the interview. I was pretty sure that, if selected, this candidate’s judgment would remain an issue.
What do they stand for and what is their vision for our country? A Party Platform will tell you what the party stands for. Is that what this candidate stands for? Does he/she share specific plans to achieve those goals?
What is important to me may or may not be important to you but it is not too early to start learning about potential Presidential candidates.