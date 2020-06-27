We have become accustomed to trading death for freedom and prosperity. This is a necessary balance in many cases but how far do we go? In the American Revolution over 25,000 gave their lives to establish our freedoms. In World War I over 116,000 Americans died, a small portion of over five million allied deaths. In World War II over 450,000 Americans died in a fairly clear cause for freedom for ourselves and others.
But we have an all-volunteer armed forces now of 1.3 million who have sworn their lives to defend us and our constitution. Even with the many living past members this a small portion of our over 300 million population and we are often too comfortable, especially in government, with risking their lives for economics but hopefully for freedom, too.
In the United States we have approximately 686,000 full-time police officers. Yes, that's all there is. Annually, 150 to 170 die in the line of duty. It ain't for the money.
Every year about 36,000 people die in traffic accidents. We are willing to trade them for freedom and prosperity, aren't we? We will always have traffic deaths, won't we? Or could that number be reduced?
We average 35,000 deaths per year attributed to influenza. We could probably reduce that number considerably with vaccines, taking better care of ourselves, considerately not exposing others. But it would require effort, expense, maybe a little sacrifice.
Now we have COVID-19. Five to 10 times the influenza death rate; 126,000 dead so far. Staying home, wearing masks, some really painful financial sacrifice. We will trade some death for freedom and prosperity. It is the only way. But how many and who? My 84-year-old father? My 82-year-old friend with one lung? My wife with several extra risk factors? They're staying home, staying safe, they want everyone to be free and make a living. Should they be at greater risk so you don't have to wear a mask?