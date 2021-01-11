According to Jack Belcher in Saturday’s Daily Record the Chairperson at the helm of the local Republican Party said: This violence is a passion shared by both sides of current politics. I say: No, it is not.
She goes on to marginalize the tragedy many Americans face with the words: “I understand it, they have such a passion as does the other side. None of it make sense, none of it is acceptable”
What are we comparing here? Who are the two sides? Do the Americans that wish for equality find themselves contrary to the Americans who wish for an election to have gone their way?
Marlene Pfeifer should be proud of the results of that election in our county. Donald Trump won Kittitas County, as many expected him to … and by a wide margin. Washington state did not elect him, but that is also expected because of the larger population in urban areas. Where is this unfairness? No one has yet said exactly what was unfair about this last federal election.
By her logic storming the Capitol is somehow a reasonable expression of free speech due to the nature of what that institution was doing to enforce the constitution and laws of my country, The United States of America?
That’s United, not one-sided Marlene.
Where were the rubber bullets and tear gas last Wednesday? Not enough folks seeking equality in that venue I suppose.
It is not acceptable to fire on unarmed peaceful people for violating curfew. It is also not acceptable to riot, vandalize and kill because your party didn’t get it’s way. These are both actions from that ”side” associated with the Republican party. Who exactly is the other side?