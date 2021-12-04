Letter: Why aren't Biden supporters all that's going wrong? Pat Fischer Dec 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Again, I have watched the Daily Record opinion page for some good news about Biden. Surely with 11,421 of you in Kittitas County who checked the Biden for POTUS box you should be able to come out with some accomplishments.Or are you suffering from CDS? Cognitive Dissonance Syndrome..much like you spent four years suffering from TDS. Why are you folks not telling us how wonderful it is to have high gas prices? How about your food bills? We know you eat even if you claim you drive an electric car (Fun Fact Charged with fossil fuel) . And how about those Mandates? December 4, 2020 Joe said he did not think Mandates should be mandatory.Which one of his many puppet masters got to him and made him change his mind? I am sure some of our churches here in Ellensburg have their doors wide open and are taking in some of the million of illegals Joe is bringing in.. And we already have found out the results of what the illegal drugs coming from Mexico are doing to people here in Ellensburg but it's not the fault of the 11,421 people who voted for Biden is it? Some of the liberal people I talk to attempt to relieve this CDS tension in many different ways, many by rejecting or attempting to explain away their vote or avoiding any new information. I know a couple who claim the high gas prices have nothing to do with taking away our energy independence. But all of a sudden Joe is buying oil from Russia.How could you people vote to destroy the country you live in?And how about that FBI setting up shop in school board meetings intimidating parents claiming you have no right to know what goes on in your kids classrooms. They want control of your kids. Sounds like Nazi Germany .. The job description of a politician goes like this: A politician is a person active in party politics, or a person holding or seeking an elected seat in government. Politicians propose, support, and create laws that govern the land and its people.The job description of a CEO goes like this: CEOs are responsible for managing a company's overall operations. This may include delegating and directing agendas, driving profitability, managing company organizational structure, strategy, and communicating with the board.If you had a business, which one would you hire?Pat FischerEllensburg 