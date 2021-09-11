Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

You may have noticed me walking into your store and then turning around and walking out. This is my new norm. Several local businesses I have recently entered into have chosen not to follow the mask mandate ... neither staff nor customers.

My choice is to boycott all of them. This may mean that I wind up at a big box store or on Amazon. Do they need my business? No. But the small businesses in Ellensburg do.

I am frankly sick and tired of trying to be nice and politically correct regarding "rights." I will not confront, nor get in an argument, nor attempt to prove a point with you. Rather, what I will do is keep my dollars out of your pockets. So much for supporting local businesses. If you refuse to support your neighbors' and customers' health, then I will definitely not support your livelihoods.

Lisa Davidson

Ellensburg

