Letter: Will not frequent businesses not complying with mask mandate Lisa Davidson Sep 11, 2021

To the Editor:You may have noticed me walking into your store and then turning around and walking out. This is my new norm. Several local businesses I have recently entered into have chosen not to follow the mask mandate ... neither staff nor customers.My choice is to boycott all of them. This may mean that I wind up at a big box store or on Amazon. Do they need my business? No. But the small businesses in Ellensburg do. I am frankly sick and tired of trying to be nice and politically correct regarding "rights." I will not confront, nor get in an argument, nor attempt to prove a point with you. Rather, what I will do is keep my dollars out of your pockets. So much for supporting local businesses. If you refuse to support your neighbors' and customers' health, then I will definitely not support your livelihoods.Lisa DavidsonEllensburg