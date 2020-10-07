A couple of weeks ago James Smith used this page to blame Democrats for sowing division in our community. He reported that he’d peered into enemy camp and caught the Dems red-handed on social media organizing boycotts of local businesses, thus fracturing our burg.
Let’s review: one of those local businesses compared Governor Inslee’s mask order to the Holocaust. That comparison is ignorant, repulsive, and begs, forces really, one to choose sides. That is sowing division, Mr. Smith. So, too, is helping to spread the coronavirus by not wearing masks, or allowing un-masked people in your place of business. I guess the Republican perspective is that I ought to eschew my First Amendment rights, shut up and buy my beer, cheeseburgers, and gravy mix from folks who couldn’t care less about me or my family.
Like Mr. Smith, I do try to understand the other guy’s issues but I will never understand how any decent human being can blindly look past Trump’s many evils and fumble to mold the swept up shards of his many disasters into Christmas tree ornaments. I read in disbelief Gordon Kelly’s recent letter declaring that the far too broad sweep of COVID-19 isn’t Trump’s fault because the emergency response is a local burden. That a local response has never before been thwarted by a president inciting his mob to ignore local experts is apparently irrelevant to partisan blinded-by-the-fight Trumpers.
Maybe there has been too much vitriol from the left, but from my perch, you Trump supporters are the orcs. However, rather than waging a debate about whether the left side of the river or the right side of the river is most responsible for the canyon between us I think I’ll put some effort into narrowing the gap (orc label notwithstanding). There are some easy things I can do.
Well, sort of easy. I am going to train myself to no longer have the urge to head-butt any adult male wearing a MAGA hat. In addition, I am going to keep both middle fingers firmly on the steering wheel whenever I drive by a Trump flag or yard sign — if I’m on foot I’ll keep my hands in my pockets. Obviously, I’ve got some ground to cover if I’m going to reunite with civility. There’s plenty of blame to go around here. Many of us need to be nicer and less partisan. I’m going to try.