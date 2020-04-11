It is most disturbing that in the recent election in Wisconsin, voters were required to stand in line for hours in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. Voters were risking their health and possibly their lives to participate in an election that could have been accomplished through absentee voting.
The number of polling places in Milwaukee was reduced from 180 to five. Waukesha, with a population of 67,807, had exactly one polling place. This is voter suppression at its most lethal.
In their attempt to retain the contested seat on the state Supreme Court, the Republican-controlled government of Wisconsin was willing to put voters lives at risk. Voter suppression of this magnitude is a sad commentary on politics in Wisconsin. It is mean-spirited and it has no place in our democracy. One has to ask where the cruelty originates.