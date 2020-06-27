I want to acknowledge Barry Brunson's letter of June 23rd. You didn't answer my question, but that is OK. I don't mind. But now I have to elaborate.
Of course, George Floyd's murder at the hands of one particular police officer was appalling. No one, including the vast majority of cops, are trying to argue otherwise. But the rising tide of casting the police as racists brutes and then going about destroying businesses, lives, livelihoods etc., in the name of social justice just stinks!
Maybe it has not come to that yet in our community, and I pray it never does. However, the putting of the police on notice has come to our community, and it is not helpful.
I wish here to publicly thank our police men and women for all that you do to keep the peace and to keep our streets safe. I'd happily bring you some homemade baked goods, but you'd probably be duty-bound, because of some regulation having to do with COVID-19, to toss them out.
Anyway, a mere thank-you in these troubled times hardly seems adequate, but I want to extend it anyway.