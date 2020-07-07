Love our freedom? The basis of our declaration of independence was to rid ourselves from the tyranny of the crown (King George).
John Hancock signed the Declaration of Independence first with a very large signature and evidently said to those about the follow, “King George should be able to see this, and that we are potentially signing our death warrant.”
The sparks begin to fly, which we now celebrate over the 4th of July.
Do we Americans understand this young 200-year-old experiment? I wonder.
Look at the people destroying our history, obviously they do not have an education in history, law and natural rights. I like how Ben Carson, presidential candidate said something to the effect: smart people review history and learn from it as a guide to move forward, toward a more perfect union.