Curious to know if the same people who are so upset over the librarians in the ESD are as equally upset over teaching gender identification to the 5, 6,and 7 year olds in the school district. If this is allowed to be taught in your schools here in Ellensburg will you be as welcoming of a 16 year old cousin or friend of your sons discussing gender with your 6 year old son or daughter at a backyard barbeque? How about the 60 year old uncle asking your 6 year old to describe genders to him. Or a 22 year old male teacher.
Will you school teachers who strike in red shirts at the drop of a hat for better wages be as willing to strike for the little children? Are you willing to take away the youthfulness of these young minds and fill it with things they don't understand and probably are not interested. And I can bet you these little kids if it were brought up among their friends would forget about it in 3 minutes but not if the teacher drives it into their tiny brains..
Just curious where your letters of protest are on this? If I don't see any then I guess you're OK with it.
Now to the school librarians. These people have several degrees which is wonderful. Do you think having a highly educated teacher in a full time classroom is not a good thing? You would rather have them in the library to see a class maybe 30 minutes a week?
I'm quite sure these two staff members will not shut their doors to a student who is in need of some one on one time. I'm also pretty sure they are not the only two people in the district who will help students in need of a "safe space"
There are studies showing 90% of school teachers are liberals with only 10% being conservative except in math and science where they are filled 13% by Republicans.
I suggest maybe all the pro library folks look at your kids or grandkid's report cards and see what grade they got in the library. How many credits did they get. Its zero. I was a substitute librarian in my high school when I was a junior. I filled in 4 periods a week for the librarian who was also the algebra teacher. Its not hard.