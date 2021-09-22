Letter: Wondering about the Democrat's Dark Agenda Gooch Ieech Peratrovich Sep 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wondering about the Democrat’s Dark AgendaTo the Editor:I am a concerned constituent and enrolled American Indian citizen of Washington State asking Governor Inslee some valid questions. What happened to My Body My Right that all of you Liberal Democrats say about abortion? Apparently My Body My Right doesn’t apply to vaccinations, HIPAA, or employee rights and protections.The Democrats’ argument that Texas has no right to make health decisions (abortion) is the opposite of the Democratic stance on the unstudied COVID vaccination. Democrats’ are demonstrating an agenda driven core, not ethically driven.Suddenly, people can be fired for personal health choices? Are we going back to women getting fired for being pregnant, too? What happened to the complaints registered by the Left over big corporations having too much power over employees? Now you hand them unreasonable power when it suits your opinion on forcing unwanted health choices upon those who disagree with you?What happened to the United States Constitution? First three words, “We the People” the government exists to serve the citizens. The threat of losing your employment, education, and freedom of travel unless we can prove we have been vaccinated is not only coercion, it is blatant prejudice and preventing people from exercising their Constitutional right to free movement as laid out in Corfield v. Coryel.What is the Dark Agenda you Democrats having going on? Psychological Warfare, control by fear! Stripping people of their independence, making them into subjects instead of citizens, is Totalitarian by definition.It is truly unfortunate that you, Jay Inslee, have decided to use coercion on people that are not vaccinated. Totally Shameful.By writing this, I will be on a hit list, but this used to be a free country. I am expressing my First Amendment now while I still have it.Oh, by the way, I am fully vaccinated and I will defend and support the people’s freedom of choice of vaccinating or not vaccinating!Gooch Ieech PeratrovichEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jay Inslee Citizen Agenda Politics Health Democrats Democrat Liberal Democrats Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 