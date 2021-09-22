Support Local Journalism


Wondering about the Democrat’s Dark Agenda

To the Editor:

I am a concerned constituent and enrolled American Indian citizen of Washington State asking Governor Inslee some valid questions.

What happened to My Body My Right that all of you Liberal Democrats say about abortion? Apparently My Body My Right doesn’t apply to vaccinations, HIPAA, or employee rights and protections.

The Democrats’ argument that Texas has no right to make health decisions (abortion) is the opposite of the Democratic stance on the unstudied COVID vaccination. Democrats’ are demonstrating an agenda driven core, not ethically driven.

Suddenly, people can be fired for personal health choices? Are we going back to women getting fired for being pregnant, too? What happened to the complaints registered by the Left over big corporations having too much power over employees? Now you hand them unreasonable power when it suits your opinion on forcing unwanted health choices upon those who disagree with you?

What happened to the United States Constitution? First three words, “We the People” the government exists to serve the citizens.

The threat of losing your employment, education, and freedom of travel unless we can prove we have been vaccinated is not only coercion, it is blatant prejudice and preventing people from exercising their Constitutional right to free movement as laid out in Corfield v. Coryel.

What is the Dark Agenda you Democrats having going on? Psychological Warfare, control by fear! Stripping people of their independence, making them into subjects instead of citizens, is Totalitarian by definition.

It is truly unfortunate that you, Jay Inslee, have decided to use coercion on people that are not vaccinated. Totally Shameful.

By writing this, I will be on a hit list, but this used to be a free country. I am expressing my First Amendment now while I still have it.

Oh, by the way, I am fully vaccinated and I will defend and support the people’s freedom of choice of vaccinating or not vaccinating!

Gooch Ieech Peratrovich

Ellensburg

