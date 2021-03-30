Has the Republican Party given up on democracy? Have they concluded that the only way they can retain power is to suppress the vote of targeted groups that tend to vote for Democrats?
The right to vote is the heart of democracy. If we wish to enhance democracy, we should be making it easier to vote, as we have done in the state of Washington with the mail-in ballot. Yet, most state Legislatures controlled by Republicans are adopting measures to make it more difficult to vote.
The most extreme of these voter suppression efforts has just been passed by the Georgia state Legislature and signed by the governor in a private ceremony surrounded by half a dozen white men, while a black state legislator was knocking on the governor’s door, hoping to make the ceremony more public. She was arrested by Georgia state troopers. Apparently, knocking on a door can be a crime in Georgia. Also a crime, by this new legislation, is offering a drink of water to someone standing in line waiting to vote.
What is the attitude of Kittitas County Republicans toward these voter suppression efforts? Do they support them as wise, prudent legislation? Or, do they deplore them as unbecoming the Grand Old Party? Let us hear from them on this subject.