Commissioner (Cory) Wright does not represent the best interest of Upper Kittitas County. Specifically the residents of Easton during the Marion Meadows hearings. One has to question if any of his decision making last week when he motioned to close public comments is influenced by his campaign manager, Matthew Lundh, who is also the campaign manager for Jerry Martens. Martens is running for Commissioner and prior to filing was heavily involved with the Marion Meadows project and working with the Commissioners to get this development of 89 homes approved.
Questioning Wrights ethics and representation of all Kittitas County comes into play when you consider that on July 7, 2020 during the Mental Health Tax discussion on holding a hearing Wright said “This is something which deserves the ability for people to testify in person, provide comment in person, and allow the public to participate as they have traditionally and are accustomed to. It’s essential that we lower as many barriers as we can for people to participate on a matter as important as this.”
Again on July 9, 2020 Wright stated on the discussion of a Public Hearing for the Public Development Authority; “We set a bit of a precedent with the Mental Health Tax hearing in waiting until Phase 4. Again this is one of these issues that is going to be difficult in any way to do as a virtual public hearing.”
Commissioner Wright is willing to “set precedent” for two hearings but not set the same precedent for the Marion Meadows hearing? These are dots that need to be connected and considered with Wrights haste decision making, his campaign manager also being Jerry Marten's campaign manger and Wright wiling to put off the other two hearings until Phase 4 to allow for better public comment options but not for Marian Meadows.
The technical difficulties involved with last weeks hearing was a disaster and Wright made the motion to close public comment. Unacceptable representation and there is need for us to be questioning his motives. Anyone that would like to view him making these statements can watch the meetings on the county website. This information is accessible to us all.