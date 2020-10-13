We will soon have our ballots in hand here in Washington state. As Republicans and Independents being extremely tired of liberal Inslee we need to all get out and vote for Culp. But just as important we need to write in Joshua Freed for Lieutenant Governor.
Currently two Democrats Heck and Liias are on the ticket for this spot. Seeing what Freed pulled down in the governors race its very likely if we all do a write in we can seat him as Lieutenant Governor and getting Culp in as governor we could be on the road to a much needed leadership team here in Washington State.
I am going to post here some information from the Freed website. "Monday, August 17, former Washington state gubernatorial candidate Joshua Freed officially filed a declaration of write-in candidacy with the Washington Secretary of State to run for Lt. Governor. According to RCW 29A.24.311 and RCW 29A.60.021, none of the other candidates that ran for Lt. Governor would be eligible as a write-in candidate. If a write-in candidate lost the same race in the Primary, either as a regular candidate printed on the ballot or as a declared write-in, that candidate is ineligible and cannot file in the General Election as a write-in candidate for the same race. Because Freed ran for Governor and lost in the Primary Election, he is eligible to run as a Lt. Governor write-in candidate in the General Election. Freed is the only Republican against two Democrat challengers for the November 3rd General election — Senator Marko Liias (21st Legislative District) and Congressman Denny Heck (10th District). Heck received 25.01% of the primary vote, whereas; Liias received 18.53%."
Please join me in doing a write in to win this seat folks ... and pass the word out to friends and neighbors. Last night Jane Fonda made a remark "Covid-19 is Gods gift to liberals" I can't help but think Liberals feel the same way about the Civil War. It's given them years of the race card.. Think about the word Race. We have race horses and jockeys who use bats to beat the horse and get more strides from the animal. Are liberals the jockeys running the race using the bats to get more mileage out of their campaign using the race card?