There is a property in Kittitas County on the Yakima River that has junk spilling out into the road right of way, which by the way the county may not own but has an easement to place a road for public travel.
The property owner adjacent to the county road may actually own out to the centerline. So the courts appear to favor the property owner and the junk and parked vehicles in the utility easement stays. Seven years Kittitas County has contacted the property owners, the junk stays, Code enforcement has been to court about the junk on the property, the court favors the property owner, the junk stays. As time goes by and people meet their creator property adjacent to the junk property along the Yakima River is for sale. No one wants to buy the property for its assessed value because of the junk that the courts appear to consider as treasure, the junk stays.
It makes no difference to Kittitas County Community Development Services Code Enforcement how many people complain about the property because the property is on the radar, the junk stays.
It is time for our Kittitas County Commissioners to place effective regulations so that junk (court approved treasure troves) no longer have a healthy environment in our community. Lets hope something can be done to remove the junk from this property sooner than later. Due to political climate and an election year for many of our people controlling the county, probably the junk stays!