OMG The school is out of money! Maybe if your school board was made up of people other than CWU leadership you could figure it out.
Hopefully with a newly elected businessman on the board things will get back in control. Your school board president is from CWU. For gosh sakes CWU has a food bank to feed its students The same students who are in Ellensburg enticed by government and CWU to take out government loans and go in hock for the rest of their life.
And you choose this leadership to do the same to your schools. You cannot fix stupid, and I firmly believe after watching the welfare class take over Ellensburg that stupid can be taught with great ease. Did you think you could build new schools and then not staff them?
Amy Cziskes letter says 60.77% of the taxes collected in 2021 went to schools. That's $52,181,325. A good portion of that went to ESD. ESD also received millions from COVID relief and more of that to come —and now a new levy and the portion of my taxes that go to the schools this year is over $2900.I t will go up another $500 next year, thanks to the ignorant people who keep voting for more money and your kids' grades come in lower every single year.
But then we must all pay for your fifth grader to go to camp as you're too cheap to take your own family camping. Obviously, you need to hire math teachers and finance officers who can at least run a budget. Maybe if you did not hand out free lunch all year to 3,200 kids you would have money. Makes me sick to see seniors here in town struggle to keep their houses and survive and they are expected to feed all the children of the business owners here in town along with trying to feed themselves. Shame on ESD and shame on the parents who let this free lunch to all go on year after year. No matter where that money came from it was a taxpayer fund!
ESD asked for remodel funds for Lincoln and a new school We voted and passed it You built two new schools. The district should have been sued at that time for misappropriation of funds. ESD got away with it and now out of money again! You can't fix stupid!