People in Ellensburg, across the nation, and elsewhere in the world have been protesting the killing of George Floyd. Many of these protesters have heard black cries of discrimination and police brutality for years, but have been shocked by seeing videos of what actually happened in Minneapolis.
Many black people — and other people of color — say we should stop calling our legal system a justice system. That system was designed by those empowered to make and enforce the laws, and most of the lawmakers and enforcers are white.
Protesters across the county are calling for change. One example is to increase transparency and accountability for police officers. The use of cameras in all interactions would increase confidence that the version of events reported by the police is accurate. It would also help restore trust between the police and the communities they serve and would protect police against unwarranted complaints.
Some community leaders are examining local use of force policies and making changes were needed. Another concern is the sometimes too-close relationship between local police, prosecuting authorities and even the courts, not only in large cities but in smaller communities such as ours. So when allegations of police misconduct arms, this relationship raises at least the appearance of conflict of interest if decisions about whether to prosecute are made by local authorities.
What can we do? We have elections. We can ask candidates for positions such as city council, county commissioner, sheriff, prosecuting attorney and judges what changes they will make if elected. And if all they offer is more sensitivity training for police officers, consider voting for someone else.
The fundamental problem, as it has been for 400 years, is racism. I get discouraged about peoples’ hearts changing on this issue, but I am encouraged that so many of the protesters, locally and nationally, are young. The younger generation is way ahead of mine in welcoming LGBTQ people as friends in our society, and maybe they can lead us to genuinely welcome people of color as our friends and equals.
I am tired of being reminded, time and time again, of two lines in “Blowin’ In the Wind”: “How many times can a man turn his head, and pretend that he just doesn’t see.”