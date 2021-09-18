Nation of Mike: In search of the facts Michael Gallagher managing editor Michael Gallagher Author email Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Gallagher Brian Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I’ve implied otherwise from time to time, particularly in discussions with my children, but there are limits to my knowledge.In my defense, I think there are limits to everyone’s knowledge.Over the years, I have interviewed exceptionally intelligent people whose depth of expertise in their field of study was awe inspiring. I mean, these people were supernova bright. Then after talking to them about their topic of interest, I’d always end with the standard closing question asked by a journalist, “So, how’s your fantasy football team doing?”You would not believe the blank stares that question elicited.Journalists are tasked with talking with people who know things. The journalist doesn’t necessarily know things, in fact most of the time they do not. Knowledge exists and the main thing a journalist needs to know is how to find it.One of the things I like about this job is it consistently exposes me to the limits of my knowledge.But, truth be told, it would be a handy time saver if I were omniscient.One of my duties at the Daily Record is to serve as opinion page editor. Opinion page editor tasks include editing the letters to the editor. In this sense “edit” typically means correcting typos and misspelled words. I also select the columns and other opinion pieces we publish.I’ve been doing it for about 30 years. Even when I was primarily a beat reporter, I was responsible for the opinion page. It was either that I was seen as having a knack for it, or no one else wanted to do it. I am responsible for many things people have loved/hated about the Daily Record over the years. I am the main reason we carried columnist Adele Ferguson up until a few months before her death — the woman has an overpass named after her outside Poulsbo, no other journalist can say that. Even I hated Mallard Fillmore (it just wasn’t funny).I look back on those days, when people would regularly threaten to cancel their subscription over the inane ramblings of a cartoon duck, as the carefree years.The opinion page contains opinion, for better or worse. Everyone has opinions and some people have opinions shared by few others. Regardless, there’s a home for them on the opinion page.But what about facts? Is everyone entitled to their own facts? If not, who makes that determination? If someone cites a fact in a letter that is not a fact, does that then become their opinion?I’m not looking for any sympathy — I am paid a handsome sum for my efforts (notice how slyly I slipped in something that’s not a fact) — but fact-checking letters of opinion in an era when people reside in alternate realities where fact and fiction get flipped like burgers on a grill, is a thankless task.To be honest, I’d need to clone myself and then violate most contemporary labor laws in the employment of my clone to have the time to adequately fact check some of the letters received at the Daily Record.If that’s not going to happen — and I don’t think the science is quite there yet — then what do I do?I am not sure. I may have previously mentioned that there are limits to my knowledge and the answer to this one seems to be residing in the next county over from my knowledge borders.At least that's one fact I don't need to check.Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com 