Thumbs up to the Morgan Middle School Parent Group for supporting students and teachers. You are appreciated!
Thumbs up to Pacifica and Thermall Heating
A huge thank you to Pacifica Retirement Home and Thermall Heating and Cooling. Saturday night, Oct. 24, at about 9:30 p.m. I noticed my furnace was not working. I could find nothing to help me restart the furnace. A call to Pacifica at 10 p.m. and by noon Sunday Oct. 25 I was warm and toasty. Remember all the horror stories you hear about repair people taking forever! Well a wonderful pair of fellows from Pacifica and Thermall were on the spot and saviors on a very cold day.
Thumbs down to Victoria Macki’s fact-challenged screed published in the letters to the editor on Oct. 28. The letter is a compilation of dis-proven conspiracy theories and unproven claims about two subjects — the Bidens and sex education. Some social media companies are developing new policies about not posting misinformation. Perhaps it is time for the Daily Record to consider the same idea.
Thumbs down to shopping without a mask
Thumbs down to the lady shopping at the Dollar Tree without a mask on and then coughing all over the store and not bothering to cover her cough. Does someone actually not know that there is a pandemic going on right now. Please be considerate and cover your coughs and sneezes or better yet stay home if you are coughing and sneezing.
A big thumbs down to Victoria Macki letter of Oct. 27th. Guiliani did just what he and Trump had planned. Try to find “junk” on Biden. Trump’s still trying to point a finger at Hillary and Obama and his “own” people are saying there’s nothing there. You could have seen where and when this trait of Trump’s originated if you would have watched KYVE TV last night. (Oct. 27) It was a 2-hour “Frontline” show on the history of both Trump and Biden from birth until today. It was very informative! Guiliani’s own daughter, Caroline, has spoken out against her father and his monkey-business. Her words were “everyone vote for Biden.”
Thumbs up to the Trump Rallies
Thumbs up to the Trump rallies. They check your temperature before allowing people in and over at Joe Biden’s rallies they check your pulse.
Thumbs down to Ellensburg School District
Thumbs down to Ellensburg School District for wasting money on a fleet of “dinosaur” buses. It is the 21st century but kids are familiarized with gas-guzzling technology and take this as a normal thing. No wonder that a large part of Ellensburg High School parking lot looks like a “Jurassic” gas-hog junkyard. Is this the right way to lead kids into the future?