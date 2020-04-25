The U.S. Postal Service is in trouble. With a budget of $1.6 trillion, the U.S. Postal Service handles 48% of the world’s mail. However, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has seen a severe decline in total mail volume. If Congress does not provide emergency funding to our most basic government agency, the USPS could become insolvent by October of this year. The $10 billion loan in the last CARES act is not sufficient to ensure financial stability for one of our most important public services.
The USPS does not receive any tax subsidies. The agency was already struggling due to the 2006 “Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act,” Congress imposed a requirement that the postal service prefund retirement benefits well into the future (to at least 2035 and up to 2056). This is a $5 billion/year burden which is not mandated for any other agency, public or private. Furthermore, the U.S. Post office does not set its own rates for service but must apply to Congress to approve every rate increase. Unlike private companies like FedEx or UPS, the postal service is mandated to deliver mail to all Americans, no matter where they live. Across the country, Americans rely on the U.S. Postal Service for the delivery of mail, packages, and life-saving medicines.
What has become apparent in the last few weeks is that a lack of support for our public postal system is also a lack of support for our voting rights. We cannot trust the running of elections to private companies. Especially here in Washington where citizens in most counties have been voting by mail since 2005, it would be impossible to revert to voting at polling stations. We do not have the polling equipment nor trained volunteers. Not only is voting in person inconvenient, currently it is not even safe. Please contact your representatives in Congress and ask your party leaders to add their support to ensure that the next COVID-19 relief act includes adequate funding for the post office. Our democracy depends on a functioning U.S. postal system.