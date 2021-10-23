Support Local Journalism


WorkSource Kittitas County has partnered with the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, Washington State Department of Commerce, and the Cle Elum Downtown Association to organize the first Upper Kittitas County Job Fair.

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 26 at the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Business Development Center, 216 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Cle Elum.

Job seekers are asked to come dressed to interview with resumes in hand. “There are plenty of opportunities if you want to work,” said Laura Chouinard, event organizer. “We’ve actually had to turn companies away!”

Companies recruiting for seasonal, part and full-time work include: Kittitas Interactive Management (healthcare), McDonald’s, Safeway of Cle Elum, Shoemaker Manufacturing, Suncadia, The Summit at Snoqualmie, Twin City Foods, Inc. and the Washington Department of Transportation.

For more information, please contact WorkSource Kittitas County.

WorkSource is a statewide partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies that provides an array of employment and training services to job seekers in Washington State at no cost.

