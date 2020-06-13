Let’s take a quick look at two groups currently seen as the most dangerous threats to our American way of life.
Group A: Domestic terrorism, rioting, looting, 75-year-old men trained to take a fall, out-of-town agitators, prone to brawl with Proud Boys and property destruction.
Group B: Has caused the loss of paper napkins, bar soap, cereal, mass-produced beer, the 9 to 5 work week, dinner dates, cruises, running for exercise, golf and marriage.
Of course, Group A is Antifa (Pronounced Aunt T-Fa — makes them sound friendlier, doesn’t it? Or, uhn-tee-fuh — the exact sound that activates the Weirding Module sonic weapon in “Dune,” a bit scarier now isn’t it?) Group B is millennials. Perhaps this is an indictment of my lack of imagination, but I never thought I’d see a group more threatening to what America cherishes than millennials.
While I know where millennials are (at least a few of them), I have no idea where Antifa is at, although it sounds a bit like one of the lesser islands in the West Indies.
Where is Antifa’s worldwide headquarters? Don’t know. Who is the president, top comrade or supreme ruler of Antifa? No idea.
Antifa is basically invisible ISIS. Think about that. We don’t know where or who they are so chances are they are everywhere and everyone. Not you, of course, but maybe you over there. There’s something about your eyes I’ve never trusted.
The group doesn’t even have the good of a Facebook page, which makes me wonder how they recruited the Boomer.
Unless, and here’s the thought that may keep you up at night for the next three years, Antifa has been around longer than we thought, like maybe even longer the the COVID-19 virus.
That would explain how that old dude in Buffalo learned to fall so well — he fell like a tree in the forest except we are all there to hear it.
What if Antifa is like the Illuminati, or they are the Illuminati? One day we wake up and are startled to find out their symbols are all over our money.
It is quite possible Antifa has already infiltrated our institutions. We need Attorney General William Barr to mount an inquisition to root them out, because no one ever expects an inquisition.
The only problem with Antifa right now is it’s impossible to panic too much. Upper levels of panic are hard to reach, let alone maintain. We run the risk of Antifa-fatigue (maybe, cleverly coined, Antifatigue) before we even identify where they’re at. We have to save something for when we storm their citadel.
If it gets nasty, and undoubtedly it will, you may find yourself renouncing a loved one as an Antifa. I am not entirely sure my mother wasn’t an Antifa OG. She did not like fascists or white supremacists, she also wasn’t much of a capitalist and wanted nothing to do with most government programs. It’s true she disdained violence but when you really ticked her off she would pinch your ear in a way that brought you to your knees. I always wondered where she leaned that hold — Antifa training camp, perhaps.
If you think about it, and by now you have been, it has to be more than a coincidence that your millennials and your Antifa have come to the attention of the public at about the same time. That there is your Axis of Evil.
What can we do? We can be ever vigilant but that’s a drag. Sometimes we forget we are the United States of America — possibly the strongest, wealthiest nation in the history of history.
We do what the Big Dog does best, we call them out on Twitter. We’re talking throw-down, show-down Twitter style.
What’s Antifa going to do, respond with an Instagram post? That’s just weak sauce.
Once we rid this great nation of the scourge of Antifa we can focus our attention on … on … oh, that’s right, millennials. And there I was just starting to feel hopeful.