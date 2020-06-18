Mike Gallagher’s editorial about sharks, cleverly castigates our president, but I think he gives an incorrect picture of what the president is doing. It was proper for the president to support the Bible, at a time when rioters burned down a church building. Christians believe and support the Bible and the president is also justified in doing so at such a time. It is the foundation of our republic. Furthermore, it would be foolish to venture out in such a situation without security. In contemporary America, both John, and Robert Kennedy were assassinated, and Ronald Reagan wounded. But Mike tries to be fair, even though I heartily disagree with many of his political viewpoints. A person must make up his own mind, but sarcasm and insulting speech, harm one’s cause. I support President Trump. He is an effective and honorable leader. He has helped our country in many ways. We owe him respect. Sometimes Mike is mistaken and so am I, so why not pray for our president instead of trying to find fault with everything he does.
On the racial issue and the protests, the color of a person’s skin, eyes or hair shouldn’t have anything to do with how one treats him. Most slave holders in the modern world enslave people of their own nationality and color, and the treatment of women in many countries is comparable to slavery having nothing to do with color. People who are mistreated will often respond with resentment, but Jesus taught us a better way. “Love your enemies and pray for those who mistreat you.” We may not like them at the moment, but returning good for evil can even change the way we feel about them. The book “Uncle Tom's Cabin” illustrates in a classic way what love can do.
Recently an older couple turned onto the entrance to the Bridge of the Gods at Cascade Locks, approaching a yield sign, but the approaching car was still some distance away. Thinking it was safe, they proceeded, but the approaching driver came up behind them and honked his horn angrily. They could have taken offense, or honked in return but when they came to the toll station, they paid the honking driver’s toll. Love overcomes hate.