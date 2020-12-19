It popped up in my Facebook feed Thursday, one of my sisters sharing a photo with the notation, “25 years ago today …”
The photo was from my sister’s wedding — a photo of her with our mom — but the 25 years ago was in reference to our mom’s death on Dec. 17, 1995.
It is a day I often think about ahead of time, forgot about on the day, and remember again on Dec. 18. The day itself is gone.
Twenty-five years ago I hadn’t even met the woman I was to marry. Obviously, did not have our kids yet. In fact the entire life I lead today had not happened.
Some might say I was a “momma’s boy.” Actually, everyone says that. My siblings, who seldom find common ground, will shout it in unison.
My mom and I always got along. You could say we had to get along. My dad died young and I was the last in the house. We had little and had make tough decisions on what I was to do, how we were to afford it and what we were willing to sacrifice to accomplish our goals, which technically were my goals but they were shared. If one of us had a compulsion to splurge on gifts, had an expensive hobby, or was even the least bit materialistic, it would not had worked.
We had a $5 bank balance after paying bills at the end of the month. We had utility workers paid at our door when they came to shut off the power. We had no heat if we ran out of fuel for the furnace in January. But we had each other so all that other stuff was OK. We had a deal and we weren’t complaining.
If we hadn’t agreed, it wouldn’t had worked out but we agreed. One of us would say something and the other would nod as if they were about to say it and had been waiting for the other to bring it up. I don’t know if it was that we just always agreed or that we agreed it would be foolish and self-destructive to disagree.
There is a tradition in large Irish-Catholic families (admittedly a redundant term) where one of the sons (if there is a surplus number of sons) is the life-long bachelor and “takes care” of the mother, typically not moving out of the home — for some reason the Irish fathers tend to die prematurely. Of course, the taking care part is a sham. It is the Irish mother who wants the son around so she has someone to take care of.
Superficially, I fit that mode, but in practice I was not, because that was part of our agreement as well. I moved out for college and never moved back home. My biggest cheerleader to move away and see other places was my mother. She loved to learn about where I was applying for jobs and the towns in which I might live.
My mother let me go. It came at a cost. What worked needed both of us for it to work and when I left my mother sold her house to one of my sisters — a deal that turned out well for all involved.
She lived with my sister and her family for several years. One day I was visiting and driving my mom to the store and she said to me she was going to move out. She said she had seen that even though I had little I was able to live on my own and that gave her the encouragement to try it herself.
My mother left her family’s home to marry my father at age 19. She had three kids within the first three years of marriage — on the road to having six. She came from a family of seven. She’d never lived alone. What she wanted was to taste independence, to be whoever she wanted to be.
We had wanted the same things, we had always wanted the same things.
I don’t need to remember my mother on the day of her death. I walk with her every day of my life.