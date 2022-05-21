I remember standing on the green quad in the center of the Willamette University campus, hugging Aidan goodbye as we dropped him off for his freshman year of college. He was kind enough to humor our maudlin sentimentality but he was glancing back at his dorm, mentally willing us to leave.
I remember this like it was yesterday because it pretty much was.
Imagine my surprise then when I found myself last weekend on that same green in the center of campus, this time sitting in a chair under a large tent, listening to the band launch into another rendition of “Pomp and Circumstance.”
I turned to the stranger sitting next to me, said, “Hold my beer,” and then I stood up and shouted, “What the heck is going on here?”
Of course, by then it was too late. Once a band start starts “Pomp and Circumstance,” it cannot stop until the torturous tune comes to an end.
Aidan completed his undergraduate course of study in three years thanks to the AP credits he banked while attending Ellensburg High School.
But, still, I should have noticed the passage of three years — at this point of my life that length of time represents a significant percentage of what medical science refers to as my remaining continent years.
I blame the pandemic. True, I blame the pandemic for quite a bit. A short list includes:
• The perplexing sausage shortage.
• The empty drain cleaner shelves at the store.
• The fact that for some reason I can no longer find shoes that fit.
• The Seahawks trading Russell Wilson (there’s no logical reason for trading a franchise quarterback so that leaves the pandemic).
What the pandemic did most, though, was distort time. What happened to us was straight out of a Marvel movie multiverse storyline. Suddenly we were plunged into this alternate reality where people could not leave home for work or school and were advised to mask up and distance from each other when in public.
In essence, a social animal was told to not be social. It messed with us. For a couple of years, we were trapped in this spiral of dizziness, regretting that decision to book a trip through the Timothy Leary Travel Agency and then suddenly we were snapped back out.
So many of us found ourselves in a chair coming to in our living room with a beer on the end table that was not just freakishly warm but stinkingly stale, when a man in a white jacket walked up and said, “You put down that beer two years ago.”
Mind blown.
In Aidan’s case, he was sent home from school in March of his freshman school, but was still “in school,” and then went back to school that fall but was not allowed to be out while he was there. The students haunted the halls — they could hear each other rattling in the adjacent rooms but could not see each other.
He studied abroad this past fall and then came back to school for a final semester that was more or less like the school he originally attended except, ironically, for the time he had to isolate himself because he got COVID.
Like a lot of us, he did what he did to get through until he could get back to what he expected to do when he left for college. It’s just that at the end he mainly did the “getting through” and not so much the “what expected” part.
What’s disconcerting is the time passed for him — he is three years older, three years past that kid who had just left Ellensburg.
Which may explain my lingering dizziness. I may need to sit back down in my living room chair. Maybe the guy in the white jacket will come by with a fresh beer — that would be a multiverse worth visiting.
Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com