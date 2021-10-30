Michael Gallagher

Michael Gallagher

 Brian Myrick

Halloween morn I slipped on my costume, dripping with evil and ill-intent — my Daily Record polo.

“I have given my heart and soul to this newspaper,” I screamed in preparation for the wailing I’d maintain while wandering through the darkened neighborhoods that night.

I eagerly anticipated the frightened faces I’d encounter, as parents attempted to shelter and hustle their children away, whispering to them, “Don’t look into his eyes.”

It’s the one night when I reveal what so many people have long suspected — the dark recesses of a twisted man intent on the destruction of what others hold so sacred.

It’s what others who when gain the glimpse, run from in terror for the lives. Oh, they periodically visit these so-called former co-workers, but not out of any sense of kindness or lingering friendship. They just want to make sure the evil they escaped remains staked firmly in place. It gives them the comfort they need to close their eyes at night, not that their sleep is ever not troubled.

I never fail to smile my smile that tells the world: “My dentist recently informed me that my fillings are about to fall out.”

When people ask why so many have come and gone from the Daily Record over the past few decades, I innocently shrug my shoulders and say, “I have no idea.”

Of course, I am cackling inside because I know the one commonality over that course of time has been me.

If you envision a bag full of snakes where my heart should reside you are unfairly degrading the snake — a noble creature that serves many useful purposes in nature.

My purpose is purely sin and syntax — not that the two can ever be separated.

Some have suspected over the years, people I sneeringly referred to as my immediate supervisors.

I recall one conversation after a particularly gruesome piece of carnage, otherwise referred to as a comprehensive plan story.

The managing editor turned my direction and innocently asked, “Well, how come no one is returning your calls?”

I hissed and spit in response, but not until after I slid behind my computer screen. Better they not know so they could go on leading their lives of quiet desperation, which was all they could hope for on their salaries.

No one with any sense does this job for the money. There has to be a deeper, darker motivation from which you can derive deliciously perverted pleasures.

And then, the glorious day I ascended to the newsroom throne. The memories of the night I spent rearranging the office desks into a rough approximation of Dante’s circles of hell still chills me.

“How come are desks are in this crazy circle?” a reporter asked upon arrival the next morning.

“It’s something I picked up at a management seminar,” I responded, knowing that would forestall all further questions. There’s nothing employees fear more than “knowledge” gathered at management seminars.

I would go on, but I have No. 2 pencils to sharpen to line the pit in the front yard for any unsuspecting trick or treater.

Happy Halloween.

Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com

