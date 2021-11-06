Nation of Mike: A life spent frayed at the edges Michael Gallagher managing editor Nov 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Gallagher Brian Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I noticed a small tear along the cuff of my new blue dress shirt.Of course, I was annoyed, but upon reflection, I realized my “new” blue dress shirt was about six years old.But still, it’s not like I make a lot of demands on my dress shirts. I don’t wear them while coal mining. I am sitting and typing and occasionally drinking coffee. As a matter of fact, the dress shirt I am wearing while typing this column is probably 30 years old. It’s a tad worn, but I’d say it’s weathered the past 30 years admirably.I admit I am resolutely out of step with the times, but I believe in permanence — specifically in areas where it’s impractical to apply.The other day I was sitting on a stool in the kitchen slipping on a pair of socks. Lola, my spouse, walked by and said, “Might be time to get new socks. The heel looks like it’s starting to wear thin.”I smiled and opted not to share that these were my “good” socks in that they had no actual holes. Lola is an extraordinarily broad-minded person, compassionate and empathetic, but is entirely incapable of understanding why a person would wear socks with holes.From my way of thinking, a hole or even two does not render a sock inoperable. If 80 to 85% of the sock remains intact, is that not sufficient functionality?Lola has a lot of socks, almost all of them wool. Once when I mentioned that those seemed to be all winter socks, she said, “Oh, no they’re not. Some are summer-weight wool.” Did I comment on that? No, I did not. I think the key to a successful marriage is to not talk about socks.Not that any of this makes me an interesting person. By way of explanation, I like to say I was raised by people who were products of the Depression, which is mostly true. I will say this even if I’m five-deep in the back of an elevator just so people know who they’re dealing with during our short time together.At 58 I’m at risk of trending toward shabby and sad or sadly shabby or shabbily sad — I’ve yet to settle on the proper sequence of the words.I could do something about it, and I do. For reasons I have yet to determine when slacks reach a certain advanced age (seven or eight years), they start to fray at the bottom of the pants leg. I do what anyone would do when this happens, I scissor off the loose, dangling threads.The slacks seem designed to degrade from the bottom up, which I appreciate. As I clip and snip through the years, I think to myself, “I see a pair of culottes in my future.” Given the opportunity, a good pair of slacks can continuously redefine itself up to the point it becomes a pair of Bill Clinton shorty-short jogging shorts, and then well … there’s a point where even I draw the line.I’m fairly confident people don’t notice any of this. Few people spend that much time staring at a person’s pant cuffs.What I also have going for me is with the exception of a few Hollywood celebrities, a 58-year-old man is the least visually interesting person or object in any room he enters — he’s acknowledged but not noticed. You’re in the room, but not really. This without a doubt is the most fantastic aspect of growing old. I wish someone had told me years ago, it would have relieved a lot of the stress and anxiety I felt in my 30s and 40s when I realized I was leaving my youth behind and there was no going back. For a person whose favorite hobby is finding a corner in which to drink, this is close to heaven on earth.Actually, now that I have a rare moment of your attention, have I shared with you my belief that a shoelace should last the lifetime of the shoe it was paired with at purchase? If you're anything like my wife, you're not going to want to hear this. 