I can still remember, how the Mariners
And I knew if given a chance
They could make all those people clap
And maybe win games more than every once in a while
But Jerry Dipoto made me shiver
With every trade that he delivered
The team couldn’t manage one more win
I can’t remember if I cried
When I read about Graveman’s goodbyes
Something touched me deep inside
So bye, bye those post-game high-fives
Forget playoffs and best lay off any bets on the side
The Astros skinned us of what was left of our pride
Saying, thanks for giving us your best guy
World Series rings don’t come in your size
I could go on for another 13 verses (thank you, Don Mclean), but I think you get the idea. The history of the Mariners is replete with tragedy — it’s pretty much all there is — but there was something special about this past week.
A lot has happened the past several days, but let me take you back to that halcyon era.
The Mariners were winning, and more than that they were beating good teams in an exciting fashion. There seemed to be a spirit about the lads — a never-say-die attitude, an ain’t over ’till we say it’s over approach to the game.
Like many others, my family got caught up in the excitement. We ventured across a mountain range to attend last Sunday’s game. We raided the younger boy’s college fund (as an incoming high school sophomore this is his “prove it or lose it” year) to buy tickets and agreed to put off elective surgery once again so we could afford to treat ourselves to a beer at the game.
We were willing to invest in a team that for the first time in years seemed invested in itself. And they did not disappoint. Falling behind early did not discourage them or the fans in the gloriously sun-baked bleachers.
A bases-loaded hit by Ancient Mariner Kyle Seager sent the crowd into a frenzy. With enough runs tabulated to secure the election, the team turned to its rock-solid bullpen to close out the contest.
It was one of those perfect days in Seattle — a place where a perfect day is more perfect than in most other areas.
So perfect that my wife, Lola, and I discussed maybe finally splurging next year on the M’s 20-game ticket package.
“We just need to make the commitment to come to Seattle 20 times in a season,” she said.
“Much like the commitment I’m making to finishing this beer,” I said.
“Actually, nothing like that,” she said.
We hadn’t gotten to the point where we were putting money down, but we were talking about it. And then Monday, oh my gosh, perhaps the most exciting game since Ichiro gave Ken Griffey Jr. a piggyback ride off the field in 2009.
The hated Astros used their unfair advantage of superior talent to take an early 7-0 lead. But you know what the M’s said? “We’ll spot you seven and then we’ll take your soul.”
Listening to the game on the wireless was almost as exciting as being in the stands. The only thing more satisfying than the win was listening to the post-game comments of Houston manager Dusty Baker.
Baker was flummoxed, perplexed even, by how his team could lose to the Mariners. It should be noted that every team had felt that way after losing to the Mariners this season. If you ran a computer simulation of the M’s playing against any other team in the MLB a million times, the M’s would lose all but two of the games.
There was no rational explanation for this team winning — that’s what made them so fun. Waking up the next day was a far more joyful Tuesday experience than is legally allowed in most states.
All week, I struggled to make sense of what came next. All I can deduce is that M’s General Manager Jerry Dipoto heard the dispirited, depressed Baker and in the most misguided, misplaced example of “Seattle Nice” decided to give the Astros not just the team’s best reliever, but apparently the most beloved player in the dugout. Imagine if the Mariner Moose had baby kittens — we’re talking that level of beloved.
It’s not so much that it was a good trade, or a bad trade — baseball teams make both all the time. It was just the most egregious example in the history of the game of a general manager misreading the clubhouse, the stands, the city and the entire Mariners Nation.
Dipoto crushed our mojo. The team, of course, lost the next two games and may not ever win again (check sports page for Friday night’s results).
I would say it was fun while it lasted, but instead I will close with this:
And in the stands thousands screamed
Is this what perpetual rebuild means
But there was no more hoping
The team’s spirit had all been broken
And the three men I admire most
Edgar, Griffey and Dave Niehaus’ ghost
Said the Mariners were all but toast