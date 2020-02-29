I blame my enthusiasm for literature for overriding my tried-and-true practices of adapt and avoid.
My middle-school aged son Finn asked for my help in picking out a book to read for his English class.
That seems like a simple father-son interaction, but throughout his brother Aidan’s formative years I worked full-time acquiring and curating Aidan’s reading selections. It was a daunting task. Aidan was born a speed reader so I needed to seek and find upwards to four to six books a week. It got to the point where I didn’t even consider books under 350 pages — volume often is an under-valued quality in literature.
While a fine reader, Finn tends to make his own selections and not rely on my obvious experience and expertise.
With that one question, I was relevant again, rapidly flipping through the 5,000 to 6,000 books in my mental card catalog to find one that would hook Finn’s interest and perhaps lead to further consultations.
I recalled a book Aidan owned and Finn and I rushed to the bookcase. I was pretty sure the book was on the bottom shelf so I started to squat down … a warning light blinked in the back recesses of my mind. Hmm, I hadn’t seen that light in a while, I was wondering what it was for … when the excruciating pain hit, reminding the reason I hadn’t squatted down in two years was because I didn’t have a fully functional left knee.
It’s functional enough. It handles all the movements the benevolent God of evolutionary science deemed necessary, namely the straight forward hinge movements required for walking. But it lacks what medical professionals refer to as side stabilizer bars. So when I squat down it sort of feels like the knee is slipping out of the socket and that, if anything, undersells the pain.
I’d like to say I handled this gracefully, but basically I collapsed in front of the bookshelf, where I remained contemplating the unlikeliness of ever again becoming upright.
Finn is the one who cares. He takes after his mother in that regard. Aidan would have left the room and come back hours later. If he had found me on the floor upon return, he’d have left and come back days later. He would’ve gradually increased the amount of time between return visits until the situation resolved itself, or my body decomposed. I don’t think I need to say who he takes after.
I explained to Finn about my knee.
“Have you told a medical professional?” he asked.
He was asking the tough questions I wasn’t prepared to answer. How do you explain to your child who looks up to you — figuratively, not literally, in this instance — that his father had reached the age where “good enough to get by” becomes the gold standard for medical care?
I’ve written extensively about my futile attempts to convince this nation’s leading medical experts (at least the ones accessible in Ellensburg via my insurance plan) to address my chronic right shoulder problems by approving a rotator cuff surgery.
I provided extensive documentation on how my shoulder problems limited my beer-league softball career.
“Hmm, do you need to throw things for work?” the receptionist at the doctors’ office asked.
That’s right, I never got past the first gate-keeper. The whole system is designed to deny.
When my knee started acting up I developed a coping mechanism that resembles a one-legged knee bend that I implemented on the rare occasions I was forced to pick something up from below waist level (never been a bottom-shelf buyer of generic cereal or jug wine).
I adapt to my circumstances — probably my greatest strength as a human being. When I was a kid, when my tube socks got holes in them, I’d rotate them so the holes were on top. When a guy working at our house accidentally cut our phone land line several years ago, I went without a phone for two years. When our stove went out last spring, I adapted by barbecuing for the next five months. You can get used to just about anything.
After contemplating my situation, Finn said, “You can get a knee brace.”
I told him I’d think about it. Until then I took the opportunity to inventory the bottom book shelf — always adapting to my circumstances.