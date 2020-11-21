“It’s time to wake up, Finn,” I yelled up the stairs. “Woke up, fell out of bed, dragged a comb across my head.”
I ended the lyric to the Beatles’ song “A Day in the Life” right there because I didn’t want to get to the point where he has a smoke — seemed an irresponsible suggestion for a 15-year-old boy.
“Ugh,” Finn replied. “Why do you always break into song lyrics?”
“Song, sung blue, everybody knows one,” I said. “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
When I was a kid I had a friend whose dad would randomly switch into an accent when speaking. He’d do British (both upper crust and Cockney), Irish (a really bad brogue, and I know one when I hear one), Charlie Chan Chinese (this was the pre-PC era, “cultural appropriating had yet to enter the lexicon), Hungarian and a Cary Grant he was inordinately found of.
When he’d to it, he’d get a far-off look in his eyes. I have a better understanding now that he was responding to some internal cues that told him it was going brilliantly because there was no external validation.
I found the man mildly entertaining but admit this may have been a case of Small Sample Size Syndrome, or as I like to tell Finn, “I can put up with anything for 10 seconds.”
To my friend, his dad — who was born and bred in Burien and had no rightful claim to any accent — was a ceaseless source of embarrassment.
He once told me, “When we grow up, if I start doing that, just shoot me.”
We lost track of each after childhood and for a variety of reasons I’ve decided it best to not track him down and kill him.
And now as I enter the early afternoon of my life (that’s the phrase we 57-year-olders prefer), I wonder if I’ve became “that guy.”
The only way to resolve this is to have an outside auditor come in and conduct scientific observations before rendering a professional opinion, but what with all the COVID restrictions, I’m not sure that’s feasible.
If my Song Singers Anonymous group was meeting right now, I’d stand up and admit I have a chronic case Song in My Head Slips Out of My Mouth.
It’s not just with my sons, although they tend to trigger it most often.
At a staff meeting several years back a reporter innocently, but ultimately irresponsibly, said “death trap.”
I tried to stop myself, but who was I kidding. Not a second after the “p” sound was out of his mouth, I brought the meeting to stunned halt by belting out, “It’s a suicide rap, we gotta get while we’re young ‘cause tramps like us, baby we were born to run.”
In my head I was up on the table, flailing at a Bruce Springsteen air guitar waiting for Wendy to walk into the room so we could blow that joint for good.
I can’t be blamed for this one. It was as if I was responding to an instruction implanted by a carnival hypnotist long-ago.
At the risk of sounding sexist, this type of clinically obnoxious behavior seems to be a dude thing. Although over the years I have worked with two women who were incessantly humming.
As a person who has had songs running in his head 24/7 for the entirety of his life I understood where they were coming, but at times it was all I could do to not shout out, “Don’t you realize you’re humming horribly off key!”
I’m certain they didn’t realize. I’m sure it was a pitch-perfect symphony in their head.
I’ve come to grips with my infliction but I do worry that years from now this becomes my children’s main memory of me.
“Memories, like the corners of my mind, misty water color memories …’