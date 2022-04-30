I thought I was “breaking the cycle,” I really did.
Each year was a litany of disappointment and disgrace, inexplicable collapse and ruin — as if on an endless loop.
So last year I told myself, “I’m not planting a garden.”
I felt so brave, so proud of myself. Why should I enter a relationship I knew was destined to be doomed? How many times could I tell myself, “It’ll be different this year,” until I came to the realization I’m a horrible liar?
But then, why did I miss it so?
The answer seemed to lie at the end of hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars of in-depth therapy.
Or … ?
I am planting a garden this spring.
I’d say I’m oddly, if not irrationally, optimistic. Thinking back on all my abject failures, even though I am the one who tills and prepares the soil, selects and plants the seeds, tends to the garden’s water and nutritional needs throughout the summer and into the fall, I am not entirely sure it’s my fault it never works out.
It’s possible I’ve obtained a near-mystical state of delusion (I am a lifelong Mariners fan, which would seem to provide even further evidence), but hear me out.
The roots of this conspiracy go back decades and extend to all sentient and non-sentient plant life. When we lived in Roslyn I undertook an ambitious effort to reshape the landscape in which we lived — for early Seattleites, imagine the Denny Hill regrade and then scale it down to the slope in front of a small miner’s shack.
After I recreated the earth to align with my vision (terraced slopes), I planted dozens of hearty purple ice plant starts, which I acquired through a reputable seed and plant catalog — specifically serving mountain climates and terrains.
The plant had “hearty” and “ice” in its name implying it had all the qualities required for survival. Every single plant died — 100% crop failure.
There were two possible explanations. The first was that the high concentration of coal in the yard (there were actual coal outcroppings) made it unamenable to plant life. The second explanation was that I’d angered the universe with my arrogance that I could create life where none previously existed.
I used to believe in the first explanation. But then we moved to Ellensburg and bought a house where the previous owner planted wildly successful gardens. I planted in the same spaces, same dirt, sun exposure, etc. and — bupkis.
The universe does not cotton arrogance. Two years ago I planted seeds for gigantic pumpkins — if the picture on the seed packet was to be believed. After months of tending and nurturing, the plants produced the type of miniature pumpkins seen in tabletop cornucopia displays. The pumpkins designed for decorative purposes only and the giant pumpkins are not even the same genus. It’s like planting a gerbil seed and getting a hamster. Ok, they’re kind of similar, but they’re not the same.
I’m not the type to back down, though. I will square up against tidal forces, feel the salt spray in my face and spit it back.
So, I am out there, pulling weeds, digging dirt, amending the soil. Technically, I was out there. On the first day I pulled or tweaked something in my lower back because over the past two years my gardening muscles had atrophied. Rest assured, once I am again capable of stooping over without falling over I will be back out there.
How will this work out? Well, if you’re the type of person to rely on the track record over the past couple of decades or so, you might be prone to say, “not well.”
But if you’re like me … well, you’ve got problems of your own then.
