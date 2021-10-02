Nation of Mike: Believe in the Mariners MICHAEL GALLAGHER managing editor Oct 2, 2021 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Michael Gallagher Brian Myrick The fella in a onesie holding broccoli in each hand believes. Do you? AP Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There are things that are true.• Lola was pregnant with Aidan during the Mariners magical 116-win 2001 season. We listened to so many games we were afraid Aidan would be born thinking legendary M’s announcer Dave Niehaus was his father.• When I attended the University of Washington in the mid-1980s, one of my favorite things to do was take my homework to a Sunday afternoon M’s game at the Kingdome. The setting was quieter than many locations on campus. • During the 1995 M’s playoff series against Cleveland I offered to donate $50 to the Roslyn parks fund if the Roslyn City Council would finish its meeting I was covering in time for me to catch the end of the game on TV across the street at The Brick. The council wrapped up by the fifth inning.• I have a bottle opener that when you pop a cap, plays of recording of Niehaus’ iconic grand slam call — “Break out the rye bread and mustard grandma …” The tiny battery is almost dead, but when I am feeling down, I will pop open a bottle and hold the opener to my ear so I can hear, the scratchy, faint recording as if it were the whisper of Niehaus’ ghost.• I was in junior high when the M’s started play. I was taking a beginning Spanish class and would say the name of M’s pitcher Enrique Romo over and over again to practice twirling my Rs.• Before the M’s came about, my favorite team was the Baltimore Orioles. I don’t have many memories of just me and my dad, but one is of the two of us sitting on the couch watching a day game of the 1969 World Series (Orioles lost to the Amazin’ Mets) on TV. My dad’s work shift changed every month — from days, to swing, to graveyard — so it was just luck that we were randomly home together at that moment. He’d die in 1973.• Texting back and forth with an old buddy a week or so ago, talking about the M’s playoff chances, I texted him that all I really wanted was to see the Mariners in the World Series before I died. He texted that perhaps I had set my hopes too high. I texted that I had no intention of dying anytime soon. • But perhaps the most true thing I can say is that with three games left in the regular season (as of Friday), the Seattle Mariners have an opportunity to make the playoffs — snapping a 20-year playoff drought.This is far from a sure deal. Seattle likely needs to win its remaining games (all against the L.A. Angels) and a team or two ahead of them needs to lose a game, or maybe two.What I am saying, though, is it is within the Realm of the Possible. Of course, I write this not knowing the outcome of Seattle’s Friday night game. If the M’s lost, the Realm of the Possible may be a slightly more remote land.Outside of the Mariners Nation, Seattle is no one’s idea of a good baseball team. The stat guys will tell the Mariners have a run differential of negative 48, which means even though the Mariners are 19 games over .500, they’ve been outscored by 48 runs over the course of the season.In comparison, the Toronto Blue Jays, one of the teams competing with the Mariners for the last wildcard spot, have outscored their opponents by about 165 runs over the course of the season.The national narrative about Seattle this year has been the Mariners were a bad team that just hadn’t starting playing bad yet, but to just give them time. The season ran out before Seattle could start playing badly, but that has not necessarily changed the minds of the national experts.None of that matters this weekend. The crookedly duct-taped sign in the outfield has become the Mariners mantra. They Believe. No one else has to.Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com 