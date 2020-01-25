Seeing what a moneymaker the baseless, fantastical QAnon has turned out to be, let me share with you a far more compelling and timely threat to America — The Canadian Conspiracy.
You may or may not remember that the United States of God Bless America fought a war of independence against Great Britain.
While this was going on, our neighbors to the north said, “That’s OK, we’re cool,” and maintained allegiance to their British overlords.
Maybe you’re thinking Canada is a free-standing country, they just wisely waited for the Brits to get pounded and then quietly and very Canadianly declared their independence.
If that’s what you believe, you may be surprised that your Canadian continued to pledge fealty the Queen of England until 1977. They saw our glorious bicentennial celebration in 1976 and said, “Yeah, maybe we should get around to doing this.”
There is still an almost mythical connection between the U.K. and Canada. Harry Potter fans will remember a scene in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” when Harry wistfully talks about finding a home with Sirius Black and moving some place quiet. Well, the place he pictured in his head was Canada. JK Rowling mentioned this in an interview but it was the same interview where she said Dumbledore was gay so it got overlooked.
This is where the random dots I’ve presented start to connect. This past month you may have read that two British royals, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, announced they were going into self-imposed, part-time exile in British Columbia, Canada. The B.C. destination reflects that Brits are raised on Monty Python’s “Lumberjack Song” and have this romanticized notion of life in the rugged wilderness.
The official story is Harry realized he had slipped to sixth or seventh in line for the crown, behind his brother, his brother’s kids, any future kids of his brother’s kids and the family’s Yorkshire Terrier.
Harry had slid to a third-string Royal and was getting tired of being the guy the family sent out to cut the ribbon at the grand opening of every new rendering plant.
It’s a story that made sense … at least until you thought about it.
So, he was tired of being fabulously wealthy strictly on the basis of his birth? He had no responsibilities other than to occasionally stand and smile. Who wouldn’t give that up for a cabin in the Canadian backwoods?
This is where I slide in the other factoid that is basically the key that unlocks the whole sordid mess. Last week in the lead up to the Second Amendment demonstration in Virginia, the F.B.I. arrested members of a group called The Base, who were planning on violence at the event in the hopes of sparking a “civil war.”
Before you write that off as just another episode of “American Crackpots,” know that one of the main guys arrested is a Canadian national who sneaked into the county last year.
Obviously, it is now obvious, Prince Harry hopes to reestablish the Canadian monarchy and lead an assault on America. I challenge anyone to look at the collection of facts and come to any other conclusion.
Last presidential election cycle, we had a chance to elect a guy in former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker who wanted to build a wall at the Canadian border. Instead we elected a dude who promised to build a wall on the border of Mexico to keep out people who want to come here and work as many jobs as humanly possible — none of which Americans want to work — to create better lives for their families. Canada? We basically handed each Canadian the garage door opener for where we keep our really nice car.
We got played by crafty Canadians, people. Putin? Putin is a Canadian puppet.
Your Canadian has been infiltrating our cherished institutions for decades. Lorne Greene who played the quintessential Westerner Ben Cartwright in “Bonanza” was Canadian. Our most famous space explorer Capt. Kirk was played by Canadian William Shatner. I half suspect that if you took off Uncle Sam’s hat, you’d find he had a Canadian maple leaf shaved into his hair.
This is your first and last warning: Canada is closer than you think.