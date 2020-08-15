Sitting on a bench with your sweetheart in the center of the Central Washington University campus on a pleasantly sunny Sunday afternoon, thinking that if there’s another soul on campus, they’re keeping to themselves.
Most of us, during our adolescence or soon after, are disabused of the notion that the universe was designed for our entertainment. But there are moments when if you squint your eyes that you can pretend it is.
The campus, hallowed of its inhabitants, still breathes in its way. The landscape blooms, the wind blows, the brick buildings soak up the sun and bees build a massive nest on one of the cornices on the backside of Barge Hall. There’s a lot going on.
More than a century of work and billions in investments (at least in contemporary dollars) had gone into this Sunday moment. The perfect placement of the bench, buildings, sculptures, trees and grass had been thought of by others over the course of generations — not the work of one person but of many who likely never met each other, one living and dying before the next even came along.
And it is not just the structures and grounds, but the lives of thousands lived. The professors who came for the job and stayed for the life. The students who found what they wanted to do with their lives, fell in love, had their hearts broken and made life-long-friends and people they swore they’d never forget but 30 years down the road won’t remember well enough to accept a Facebook friend request.
It’s like millions of transparencies one laid over the other so no details can be distinguished.
And there it was, left on its lonesome waiting for a couple to come along. We can “thank” COVID-19 perhaps. Summers are always slow on campus but it’s been unnaturally so these past several months.
Moments are what we have and unlike other crisis/disasters that can engulf a life, COVID tends to present them in sharper relief.
Walking through the campus as the wind blows, letting you know where your arms dangle and your legs stride, where skin lies exposed and where your hair would blow if there were hair to blow (you can still feel it in a phantom-limb kind of way). The wind defines you, your physical presence even if no one is there to acknowledge you exist. The campus stands in much the same way.
You walk campus, as if visiting a shut-in, letting it know someone cares, that the world is not as lonely a place as it seems.
This isn’t the life campus was designed to lead, but should not be shunned just because it was never in the plans.
If you walk long enough you’ll discover you’re not the only one who cares. Families bring their children to provide the laughter and shouts sure to lift spirits. Children, spanning the ages, speed on bicycles through paths and walkways, caressing the grounds with their spinning wheels. Walkers, those with and without a dog on a leash, stride to their own beat, whether an internal monologue or AirPods.
A hammock sways between two trees. A couple lies on a blanket in a grass field, as if the rest of the world does not exist, and they’re not that far off the mark.
Nature will reclaim a city if given a chance, why wouldn’t Ellensburg’s own do the same?
For now, at least, because the moment will change, campus will reclaim its purpose but it won’t forget you, at least not the day you sat and shared the joy of a pleasantly sunny Sunday with someone you love.