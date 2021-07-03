It’s not the only thing I do. If it was the only thing I did, I’d not get anything done.
But, on occasion, I do “participate” in companywide managing editor Zoom meetings.
By companywide I mean the far-flung Adams Publishing’s empire, which extends in a bit of a random route from coast to coast.
Back in the day, like 18 months ago, we had managing editor conference calls. Over the years I perfected the managing editor conference call strategy of not saying a single word. I always was amazed at how much people would talk on these calls. I think, although it was never expressed to me, that the other people valued my silence — it helped keep the calls to a remotely manageable length.
Also, I’ve learned through painful personal experience that if I express three ideas, two or more likely three of them, are going to be found highly objectionable by other people. Who needs that guy in a meeting? I’ve been doing these people such a favor.
Zoom meetings are an entirely different beast. I still don’t say a word in the Zoom meetings, and years ago I applied a strategic strip of duct tape over my computer camera so I don’t visually participate either, but in every other way they’re different.
On Zoom I feel like I am part of something, although I’m not part of it at all. I think that’s similar to how people feel on Facebook.
What is cool is Adams owns papers all over the place and there are loads of super smart, sharp people who participate in these meetings. For example, the other day I was introduced to the Ohio Group — a collection of Adams papers in Ohio. The Ohio Group is absolutely on it. They talked intelligently on intricacies of our content management system. I had no idea what they were talking about but I left that meeting extraordinarily proud to be a member of the same corporate family as the Ohio Group. If I am ever mistakingly invited to a corporate conference/drunken debauchery, I will shamelessly namedrop the Ohio Group. People will look at me skeptically and say to themselves. “This character knows the Ohio Group? Doubtful.”
I vividly recall the days and weeks that followed the training we received on the content management system and all the details necessary to precisely implement it for maximum performance. Periodically someone on staff would pop their head up from their computer terminal and say, “I don’t think we need to do this,” and then eliminate one of the vitally crucial arbitrary things integral to the operation.
By the end of three weeks we’d weed-whacked about 70% of the required functions. Those were exciting times. It’s possible the Ohio Group took a different path.
Even though I choose silence, I am bursting with insight to contribute to these Zoom meetings. While in this most recent meeting I had another window open on my computer so I could perform the tasks I’m technically paid to perform, which at that time involved putting a together a page of movie reviews for the paper.
I was skimming through a review of the latest “Boss Baby” film when it occurred to me how brilliant the film producers were to use Alec Baldwin as the baby’s voice. For one, you avoid child labor laws and for another he’s going to die before he ages out of that voice. It was all I could do to not unmute myself.
Who would derail a tightly scripted (there was an agenda, if you cared to read it) meeting with an impromptu discussion of the “Boss Baby: Family Business”?
Am I raising my hand? No one will ever know.