I was 10 when my father died. As bad of a time as it was for me, it was worse for my mother.
She had six kids, although the top tier were aging out of childhood. It is hard to explain now and it makes me sound like I grew up in a cultural time capsule, but my mom was a mom and wife. That was the life she led and wanted to lead. Losing her husband was a crushing blow to who she was and always thought she would be.
We did what families do in these situations, we staggered along until we could work up to a shuffle and then maybe a slow slog.
A year or so after my dad died, on a typically cold, dreary wet winter day in Burien, my mom came into the living room where one of my sisters and I were watching TV and said, “We’re going to Disneyland.”
She might as well had said we were going to the moon — Disneyland seemed as realistic of a destination.
Even kid-me knew we didn’t have any money. My mom did not “return to the workforce” — her last job prior to marriage was as an elevator operator. She somehow cobbled together my dad’s steel mill pension and survivor benefits from Social Security to get by. Years later I saw a lined piece of note paper that had a listing of contributions my dad’s coworkers made to a collection after he died. I think that’s the money my mom used to finance the Disneyland trip.
What was she thinking? Well, she was thinking like a mom, which is what she was.
Of course, we weren’t leaving for Disneyland at that moment, but we were quickly off to the travel agent where a wonderful woman not only shared our unbounded enthusiasm, but also shared glorious color brochures of the Disneyland, even let us take them home.
Over the next six months I don’t think there was a moment when I did not think about Disneyland. We talked, planned, imagined what it would be like, and made repeated trips to the travel agent, who remained as enthusiastic as the day we first met.
Amazingly, after this over-the-top buildup, the trip did not disappoint. We went with one of my mom’s sisters and her kids so it was a bit of a mob. We careened from one unimaginable pleasure to the next — from the Matterhorn to the Pirates of the Caribbean the the Jungle Cruise ride.
Eventually we found ourselves at about 10 p.m. just outside the gates of Disneyland at a Denny’s, which apparently had a cocktail lounge. (In my mind’s eye I picture my mom dropping to her knees in the doorway of the Denny’s giving thanks to California’s more liberal liquor laws in the 1970s, but in reality she probably just genuflected.)
Anyway, my mom and my aunt ditched us kids in a booth in the restaurant. I sat there dazed while my cousins fought over an order of fries. I was starring out the window at shrubbery trimmed to look like Disney characters and asked myself, “Is the world really like this?”
What stands out about my story is it’s not unique. Disneyland holds that type of memory status for many people.
Yet here we are in 2022 where politicians see it as advantageous to demonize Disney World (the Florida version of Disneyland) as dangerously “woke” — which is what Sleeping Beauty did if I remember correctly.
It is the height of slimy, sleazy political behavior. It turns out the Disney (corporate owner of the park) lives in a world where gay people exist and work at and visit the park while the Florida politicians are fully incapsulated in this GOP/Fox News-fed fantasy land where gay people can be magically legislated out of existence. You’d have to think that this can’t hold, that reality will crush these people eventually, but that may be underestimating the allure of delusional living.
Life can be tough at times. Disney, for all its faults (a live-action “Bambi” is being contemplated), packages a needed escape both through in parks and films.
I guess it’s coming to showdown between fantasy escapes. The thing about Disneyland (or Disney World) is you have to come home eventually. GOP/Fox News allows for 24/7 emersion, which may be its edge, but it’s a horrible, soul-sucking place to live.
Give me the happiest place on Earth any day of the week.
