It has occurred to me that I raised my son Aidan so I’d have someone to talk to.
I try not to dwell on that thought because it could be interpreted as manipulative — frowned upon in the Good Parenting Handbook.
When he was either 9 or 10, I gave Aidan the “Bill James Historical Baseball Abstract” for Christmas. Some (OK, all) said this was not an age-appropriate gift, given it’s 1,000 pages of stats and dense text. But I argued that even the casual fan should develop a deeper understanding of the game steeped in statistical analysis at the earliest possible age. Otherwise it’s like inviting anarchy to dinner and letting him slice the roast beef. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t think that, at least no one has explicitly told me they don’t think that.
How was I to know he’d apply the same interest to other sports, that he’d be as conversant in the NBA’s Position Adjusted Win Score as he would be the NFL’s Expected Points Added Per Dropback, not to mention baseball’s Wins Above Replacement?
I don’t even know what he’s talking about half the time so how can I be to blame?
Everyone has their guilty COVID pleasures — an “office attire” wardrobe consisting entirely of sweat pants or binge viewing all 41 seasons of “Dr. Who.” Mine has been walks with Aidan.
For the most part, these walks should not have been occurring. Last spring he came home early from college because of COVID. This fall/winter, he had an extended break between semesters due to COVID.
If the world was right, he’d been engaging in ill-advised yet essential college hijinks with his friends in the dorm.
Instead, he was taking evening strolls with his dad, discussing intricate lineup adjustments for their fantasy football team. It was time well spent as we once again won our fantasy football league.
But it was wrong. I was stealing time from him that he was supposed to be spending elsewhere. The alternate reality where he was on campus at Willamette or even studying abroad in Ireland (a plan that had to be pushed back) should have been the real reality.
I felt horrendously guilty yet also eagerly awaited our daily walk and talk. I didn’t appreciate how much pressure I’d put us under while pushing him in high school to achieve and then achieve again in such a way to dwarf the previous achievements, until that pressure was gone. If I’d known how much I’d enjoy not being an idiot about these things maybe I would’ve stopped earlier. I guess we’ll never know.
A case could be made that the most important purpose served by home is it’s a place to leave. These false starts felt like they were staggering his steps into the future. And here I was enjoying it. What kind of monster had I become?
OK, that might be a bit over the top, but that quality has long been one of my main characteristics as a parent. I’m likely the same kind of monster most parents become as their children age out into the world. All those years you devote to being the world’s leading expert on this one living being and then … yeah, the “and then … .” You should probably have the “and then” in the back of your mind at all times, but I don’t think anybody does.
“I’m adjusting,” I’ll promise and then COVID will close down his school and return him to his room, and I’ll say, “I promise, I’ll adjust again later.”
Maybe, hopefully, we’re near the end of the false starts. But, then again, maybe we’ll get one more walk in. I’ll adjust, really I will, just as soon as I have no other choice.