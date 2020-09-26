Like every other parent of a Ellensburg School District student hearing the news Wednesday night that in-classroom instruction was returning on Oct. 5 my first reaction was: Does that mean my kid needs back-to-school clothes?
Those ratty shorts that had served Finn so well all summer seemed to be doing just fine the first month of school.
Wardrobe aside, the news probably was welcomed in most homes, or at least cautiously welcomed.
There is still the option of the full-on online Virtual Academy, which is good because no one should be forced to run a gauntlet if they don’t desire.
Finn is a high school freshman — although as he pointed out to me the other day he has yet to step into the high school as a student so he still feels like a middle schooler.
The students who will be returning to the classroom are those who selected the hybrid model — two days in classroom, three days remote.
We selected hybrid but that was made an even more difficult choice when the school district decided to start the school year fully online due to COVID-19 concerns.
It will be interesting if any one ever studies it, but most families and students seemingly were suffering from some level of emotional/psychological trauma from last spring’s online schooling experience. Repressing memories gets a bad rap, but that’s what I’m working toward.
I will say that the start of this year online has been slightly less horrific, but that may have something to do with our expectations.
We selected hybrid purely on the hope that students would return to the classroom at some point. But it was hard not to think that the smart money — given America’s unblemished record of not being able to handle this pandemic — was on going with the Virtual Academy. It looked like a professional product, because it was a product produced by online education professionals — there’s something to be said for that.
While Finn does take after me in some ways — he was born with a blatant disregard for authority — he differs as well. He likes to be around people. He seems to thrive in a community of friends, like they somehow both depend on and support each other. It’s fascinating to watch, from a safe distance of course. He does better when he’s around people.
I sincerely hope there are children thriving under online education, Finn just isn’t one of them.
People tend to see everything in black and white — you are either an alarmist willing to crash the economy for something no more serious than the flu, or you are an ignorant, self-centered anti-masker unwilling to do something as simple as wearing a mask to stem the spread of a disease.
The reality is most people are in between, scared at times, willing to take risks at others.
COVID-19 seems to spare the young, although taking a cavalier approach to a child unwittingly spreading the disease to someone in a higher-risk category is a negligent approach to human welfare.
Since Finn’s circle does not regularly include people in the high-risk categories (I qualify as elderly in his eyes), we’re maybe slightly more comfortable than more multi-generational families.
There is also the fact that sending Finn to high school under COVID-19 is nowhere near as frightening as the first day we dropped him off as an infant at child care, after burning an offering to the parenting gods that he not catch RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) . There are risks you take even when you don’t want to take them.
So, we’re hoping for the best, happy Finn will actually attend high school as a high school student, but realistically expecting everything to veer off the rails. That’s pretty much life in 2020.
Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com.