Nation of Mike: Dialing up a new phone MICHAEL GALLAGHER managing editor Michael Gallagher Author email Nov 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Gallagher Brian Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I’ve a long, tortured history with telecommunications.As appealing as a system where you can be in constant contact with people at any time anywhere on the globe sounds, what’s more appealing to me is not being in contact with people at any time anywhere on the globe.Just think of a world where you can’t be bothered — at least not without expressed written permission. Many of you may recall that I went several years without either land line or a cell phone. Technically, we had a land line phone in the garage — the one in the house had been inadvertently disconnected when we had some work done.At first I thought, “Better get that fixed fast. We can’t be without a phone.”But as the days went past and we didn’t have a phone, I realized that we could actually not have a phone — a feeling that deepened as the days turned into weeks, months and years.Of course, I was living in a fantasy land. As the kids got older and Lola mentioned that it would be nice if it were possible to contact me without being in my physical presence, the pressure built for me to accede to the demands that I acquire a cell phone.And I did, and I feel in love with Buttons — obviously named ironically because iPhones don’t have buttons.What I failed to realize at the time was that my cell phone would be critical to one of my core functions as a human being — managing my fantasy sports teams, both baseball and football. I doubt I initiate the phone function of my phone more than four times a year — I’m texter, I enjoy the abrupt, detached, impersonal nature of that form of communication.But, and I think we’ve all been there, there are those magical moments when I am out walking or aimlessly wandering the beer aisles at Happy’s and I think to myself, “Hey, I should put this guy in the lineup tonight,” or “I wonder if there’s a functional running back I can pick up on waivers?” Then I can use my phone to accomplish these vital tasks right on the spot.It staggers me to think that in the world into which I was born, this was not contemplated in the wildest of imaginations. We were still struggling to put a man on the moon back then.If only the story ended here, we’d all be so happy. Alas, enter the villain — upgrades. Much like Obama told you that you could hold onto your health care plan if you wanted, cell phone companies always tell you that you’ll be able to keep your phone. They just neglect to add that at some point they’ll discontinue supporting the phone and it will became increasingly less functional — to the point where you can’t even access all your sport apps.Like many men today, I have been living a life in opposition to reality. Just a few weeks ago, while waiting for a self-check spot to open at Safeway, I announced, “They’ll bury me with my iPhone 6. It does everything I would ever want from a phone.”Luckily, every one else in line purposely ignored me so I won’t need to track each of them down and tell them that my new iPhone 13 arrived in the mail this week.In my defense, they gave us a good deal. They were willing to bump up the trade-in value on my phone in exchange for my soul. My soul on its own is not worth much, but the company packages it with other souls and sells the bundle on the black market to the Russians, Chinese or maybe the Ukrainians.As distraught as I am right now, this phone and I will eventually form our own relationship. And, who knows, maybe I’ll fall in love again. Who am I kidding, of course I will. You should see the gigabits on this baby. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Gallagher Author email Follow Michael Gallagher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryWoman found dead in Easton identifiedNov. 15 blotter: Man standing and staringRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseCentral Washington football will open NCAA Division II playoffs at No. 3 Northwest Missouri StateArt community gives Donald O'Connor an Ellensburg sendoffA 'ball magnet': Central safety prides himself being around the ball Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter