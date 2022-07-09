Junior-year English at Kennedy High School was brutal. Shell-shocked was the standard look students maintained. No college course I attended, let alone high school, compared to the difficulty of that class.
The teacher, Sister Frances, joked that students could earn extra credit by washing her car, a Volkswagen Beetle. At least I thought she was joking until I noticed her car was spotlessly clean.
After a week in that class, you understood you did not know enough about the English language, literature, writing, reading, and words in general to earn a high grade.
Your only hope was to immerse yourself in the requirements of the course to the possible exclusion of all other subjects, or …
We were sitting quietly, waiting to start a midterm exam, when a classmate — the notoriously smarmy Stuart — raised his hand and asked, “Is it OK if we pray before the test?”
Sister Frances gazed at him for a second, smiled, and said, “Of course, you can pray, Stuart, but you would have been much better off studying.”
That exchange is the lens through which I viewed the if-only-kids-could-pray-in-public-school debate over the years. Last week the Supreme Court ruled an assistant public high school football coach in Bremerton could lead players in prayer on the field. Given half a chance, this court will allow school cafeterias to serve communion. Expect Bibles on the school supply shelves in Fred Meyer this fall.
Having attended the atheist/socialist/communist/teacher union-controlled public school system K through 8 and the inquisition-inspired Catholic school system grades 9-12, I can testify there was a difference.
Sorry to report it was not God unless you envision the Almighty wielding a paddle with drilled holes to decrease its wind resistance on the downward swipe.
I jest. Corporal punishment was not that impactful.
The difference between eighth grade at the unfortunately named Sylvester Junior High (yes, the mascot was a cartoon cat) and ninth grade at Kennedy was quiet in the classroom. It was cathedral-like in that respect. We prayed out loud only at the start of P.E. class, ironically taught by the assistant football coach.
Perhaps the desire to enlist the assistance of a deity is a commonality among assistant high school football coaches. The football team my senior year did not win a single game. God wisely spent as little time possible in the Kennedy boys’ locker room, which reeked of decades of teenage sweat.
The quiet created a space. It could be a space to pray, but best utilized as a space to listen and learn. The quiet arose from a mix of discipline, respect and expectations. Even the clueless rich kids at Kennedy knew we were paying to go there for a reason.
Quiet is not silence, but speaking for a purpose that everyone agrees is the focus of that moment. Perhaps when people long for school prayer, they think of those meditative moments when they search and open themselves to understanding.
The search for answers to trigonometry equations, world history quizzes, or the meaning of the universe benefits from thoughtful, reflective moments.
The ability to pray is portable — you take it wherever you go. If you treat and respect the classroom as a sacred space where knowledge is sought and obtained, your prayers may get answered.
You can do all that without the approval of the U.S. Supreme Court.
