At first, like everyone else, I didn’t want to get COVID.
Who wants to get sick? I’ve never been a fan of experiencing illness, even in the short term.
But like the dude who maintains his 1974 Pinto wagon because it features a functional eight-track player, I fear I am holding on too long.
My relationship with communicable diseases is foundational to my life — something you need to know to know me.
As a child, I was much younger than I am now, and I never got sick.
Oh, I feigned upset tummies after I realized it was a ticket out of school and there were plenty of days when I didn’t feel 100%. But I embodied my hometown Burien’s moto displayed on welcome signs and embossed on city stationery: “Good Enough.”
Born into the pre-vaccine era — the Golden Age of Raised Skin Rashes — I did not contract any childhood diseases, whether mumps, measles, or chicken pox. This was through no fault of my mother who adhered to the belief that it was best to get the childhood diseases as a child.
My mother said I once had German measles (ethnically correct name: rubella), but none of my older siblings recalled it.
I suspect my mom made it up so I didn’t appear a freak for all the other mothers to fear.
They’d gather in their coffee clutch and my mother would say, “He looks healthy but I’m not sure he’s over that bout with German measles.”
The other mothers would nod and then one would say, “My youngest has Scarlet fever,” and the largest slice of coffee cake would silently slide in her direction.
What’s stood me in good stead all these years has not been my genetic makeup, commitment to healthy living, or my rugged good looks, but my anti-social behavior.
Do you know how to avoid communicable diseases? Don’t be communicable. Boom, problem solved.
Here I am 2 1/2 years into the COVID craze and I’ve yet to get COVID. You’d think that would make me happy. Instead, I’m anxious when I hear a, “just got COVID for the first time” tale.
There is no way I am getting this far and then catching COVID. It’s not going to happen.
I am rolling the dice this summer, waiting for the fall booster geared toward the variants. I’ve gone back to wearing a mask in higher-risk indoor settings.
I was sad when the mask mandate ended. Not to share intimate personal information, but when I was in my early 20s and realized I would never grow a decent beard and mustache, is when I lost my faith in God.
I screamed to the sky, “Who needs facial coverage more than me?”
To be plunged into a society with facial coverings required was a spiritual revival for me.
Few people are wearing masks. I don’t notice many evil stares., mainly because I avoid eye contact. I mask up, open-carry my AR-15 strapped to my back and blend with the crowd.
On the bus of life, I am one or two stops from being dropped off as elderly so I am taking this seriously. I’m not getting COVID and, if I do, I'll be ticked off. Fair warning on that.
